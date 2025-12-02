Springboks star Eben Etzebeth was at the centre of the major talking point during South Africa's win over Wales in Cardiff on Saturday, November 29, 2025.

The reigning world champions ended the season with a resounding 73-0 win over Wales, but the win was marred by Etzebeth's red card, which was the third time the Boks have had a player sent off in their last five matches.

The 34-year-old became embroiled in a late-game altercation after entering as a substitute, and footage reviewed by the Television Match Official showed the experienced lock appearing to place his fingers near the eyes of Wales' Alex Mann.

When Eben Etzebeth will learn his fate

According to reports in the media, Etzebeth is set to face a disciplinary panel on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, where he will learn the outcome of the unfortunate altercation he had with Alex Mann, with the final decision set to be announced by the World Rugby disciplinary committee on Wednesday, December 3, 2025.

A long ban for the towering lock seems inevitable. However, the key question is how the disciplinary committee will interpret the incident, as Etzebeth’s representatives are expected to present their side of the story when they appear on Tuesday.

If the Boks star is found guilty of eye-gouging, he could face a suspension ranging from as little as four weeks for a lower-level offence involving contact with the eye area to more than 12 weeks for a top-tier violation, depending on the severity and intent of the act. "Reckless" eye contact carries a heavier sanction than cases deemed to involve merely "intentional" contact with the eyes.

Etzebeth will be represented at the hearing by SA Rugby and the players' body, MyPlayers, who are anticipated to contend that his conduct stemmed from provocation during a previous breakdown altercation. A new angle showed that Eben was initially eye-gouged by the Welsh player before the incident that led to the red card.

Any suspension/ban would hit the Sharks harder than the Springboks, who don’t play again until next June. Etzebeth’s club faces important EPCR and United Rugby Championship fixtures in the next few weeks.

The Sharks will especially need Etzebeth’s experience as they look to make a strong push during the festive-season schedule.

