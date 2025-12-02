South Africans are divided in their opinions about Springbok player Eben Etzebeth following his disciplinary hearing

South African Politician Tony Yengeni expressed his support for the Springbok veteran however, rugby supporters remain divided over the red card incident

Etzebeth received a red card for making late contact with a Welsh player in the final moments of the match between the Springboks and Wales

Politician Tony Yengeni took to social media to express their support for Springbok veteran Eben Etzebeth, who is scheduled to appear at a disciplinary hearing for allegedly gouging the eye of Welsh player Alex Mann during a recent game. In an post on X, Yengeni referred to Etzebeth as an indisputable unequivocal rugby giant.

Etzebeth is due to hear the verdict from a disciplinary hearing resulting form an eye gouging incident during the Springbok-wales game.The verdict is expected to be announced on Wednesday, December 3, 2025.

What happened during the Springbok versus Wales game?

Reports state Etzbeth clashed with Mann in the back row, appearing to make contact with his left eye in a scuffle that involved players from both sides. With just 2 minutes left to the end of the game, referee Luc Ramos, after a review with a television match official, gave Etzebeth a red card. The Springboks had ended the season with a 73-0 win over Wales, when this incident overshadowed the moment.

If the Springbok star is found guilty, he could face suspension ranging from four to twelve weeks, depending on the severity as ruled at the hearing.

Who is Eben Etzebeth and Tony Yengeni?

Tony Sithembiso Yengeni ,born 11 October 1954, is a South African politician and former anti-apartheid activist. Yengeni was a member of the ANC NEC between 1994-2022. He resigned from legislative politics in 2003. Yegeni is now a member of the MK Party.

According to rugby pass, Etzebeth is a world class lock who won back-to-back Rugby World Cups in 2023 and 2024 with the Springboks? He is widely regarded as one of the best players in the history of the game and currently plays for The Sharks. Etzebeth has represented South Africa more than 130 times and was named captain of the Springboks in 2017. He holds the record for the most caps as a Springbok, with 141 test appearances.

South Africans reaction on social media show the division amongst rugby supporters

@MapsKapotsa said;

"We stand with Eben Etzebeth. Not to excuse retaliation, but to demand fairness. Rugby is a sport of passion, discipline, and respect. When a player reacts under provocation, the full context must be considered."

@Dariodeloscobos stated:

"Are you justifying Etzebeth's attitude because the other player did something to him earlier? Are you serious?"

@LD151 commented:

"Mann is definitely having a scratch at his face there. Not clear if it’s his eyes but Mann is no angel in this"

@JGvanZyl_ZA argued:

"Frankly, Eben Etzebeth should be criminally charged for his assault on the Wales rugby player. A red card is not enough. He should also be totally banned from rugby. His conduct is scary and may intimidate players in future matches."

@BlazeEigs said:

"Settle. He had his eye poked and he poked the oke back. Its a rugby kerfuffle, they'll deal with it as rugby and that will be that."

In previous reports, Briefly News recently shared that Springbok legend Bryan Habana came to the defense of Eben Etzebeth following a red card incident. Despite facing significant criticism, Habana dismissed claims that Etzebeth is a "thug." He expressed his disagreement on X, stating that he strongly disagrees with the negative labels placed on Etzebeth. Habana described Etzebeth as an exceptionally athletic and physical player, emphasising that he has always been a consummate professional, the hardest worker, and a dedicated team player.

