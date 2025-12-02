Willie Le Roux, the veteran Springboks fullback, remains open to returning to the national team despite new emerging talent

He is currently focused on his URC commitments with the Vodacom Bulls and staying fit for the future

Time may be running short for Le Roux at the international level as younger players stake their claim for the No. 15 jersey

When Springboks veteran Willie Le Roux celebrated his 100th Test appearance against Italy in Gqeberha in July 2025, there was much fanfare. He had earned his stripes and firmly etched his name into the folklore of South African rugby.

However, months later, Le Roux has slipped down the pecking order in a Springboks squad brimming with young talent. Players such as Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Damian Willemse, and Aphelele Fassi have made strong claims for selection, making it more challenging for ageing players like Le Roux to secure a spot.

His last appearance for South Africa came in the 24-17 defeat to the All Blacks at Eden Park in September. Although head coach Rassie Erasmus has not entirely ruled out selecting him for future squads, time may be running short for the veteran, who is just four years shy of 40.

Le Roux focused on the Vodacom Bulls

Speaking on Thursday, 27 November, during an SA Rugby sponsorship event, Le Roux told News24 that he missed being in the team, especially playing alongside his teammates and celebrating victories.

He said he was currently concentrating on his commitments to the Vodacom Bulls, who faced the Lions in Saturday’s URC derby at Loftus Versfeld. Le Roux added that his priority was to perform well in the URC and stay fit, noting that no one can predict what the future holds.

Even the seasoned fullback acknowledged:

“The No. 15 jersey is in very good hands.”

Le Roux was dropped from the initial 33-man squad that concluded the Rugby Championship after victories against Argentina in Durban and at Twickenham. Despite Fassi suffering a season-ending injury, Erasmus did not see the need to recall him.

Whether this signals the end of his international career remains uncertain. Erasmus holds the key to that decision. Le Roux, a two-time World Cup winner under both Erasmus and former head coach Jacques Nienaber, is undoubtedly an icon of South African rugby. Yet, it appears his peak years may be behind him, even though he still believes he has some fuel left in the tank.

While Le Roux’s leadership and experience remain highly valuable and were key factors in his recent involvement in the team’s training sessions, it would be counterproductive to limit opportunities for other fullbacks to gain crucial game time and exposure in high-pressure match situations.

