SA Rugby confirmed that Rassie Erasmus, the coach who has twice led South Africa to Rugby World Cup victories, has had his contract renewed for an additional four years. This extension secures Erasmus’ role with the national team until 2031.

Mark Alexander, President of SA Rugby, shared the news during the organization’s general meeting of member unions, stating that the decision underscores the union’s dedication to maintaining high standards of performance by keeping Erasmus at the helm through the 2031 Rugby World Cup in the United States.

Erasmus said that the conversation to reach an agreement was quick and easy. He added that he had always found it difficult to coach any other international team and was very happy to continue as long as the South African public wanted him.

He also thanked SA Rugby and the franchises for their support over the past few years, acknowledging that it hadn’t always been easy but that the team was improving.

Although the agreement is long-term, Erasmus noted that they are focused on the challenging 2026 schedule and not looking beyond it.

Source: Briefly News