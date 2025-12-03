Springboks Set for Tough Test in 2027 Rugby World Cup Pool B Draw
- The 2027 Rugby World Cup draw sets up intriguing battles for the Springboks in Pool B
- The expanded 24-team tournament in Australia promises intense group-stage match-ups and a new last-16 knockout stage
- Fans and rugby legends have already begun reacting to the draw, sharing insights on the toughest pools and key clashes
The draw for the 2027 Rugby World Cup was conducted on Wednesday, 3 December 2025, with the Springboks set to face strong competition as they aim to lift the Webb Ellis Trophy for a record third consecutive time.
South Africa has been drawn into Pool B, where they will meet Italy, Georgia, and Romania in what promises to be an exciting group. Italy faced the Springboks three times during the 2025 season and gave them a competitive challenge. Georgia and Romania may pose physical tests, but for a team as formidable as the Springboks, advancing past the group stage is expected.
Rest of the draw for the 2027 Rugby World Cup
Wales, who were handed their heaviest defeat on home turf by the Springboks last weekend, are in Pool F, where they will have to face a daunting task against England, but will find consolation in playing against minnows Zimbabwe, who will be playing for the first time in the global showpiece since 1991. Completing the pool will be Tonga.
Ireland, who were ill-disciplined in their defeat against the Springboks in Dublin in November, were paired against Scotland, Uruguay and Portugal. The hosts, Australia, will come against the All Blacks in what promises to be a humdinger in Pool A. Other teams in that Pool are Hong Kong and Chile.
The tournament will be hosted by Australia from 1 October to 13 November 2027. This edition will feature an expanded format with 24 teams, up from 20, including six pools and a newly introduced last-16 knockout stage.
Rugby community reacts to the draw
Fans and rugby analysts reacted online to the draw, with some giving their fascinating views regarding the Pool that has the Springboks.
Dan Carter, the two-time Rugby World Cup winner with the All Blacks, described the draw as incredible. He said that everyone was already starting early predictions and that it was very exciting. Carter added that the beauty of having six pools was that teams could really build into the World Cup, especially the top sides
James Slipper, the former Australian Rugby Union player, said that South Africa had won the last two tournaments and was clearly number one in world rugby at the moment. He added that, regardless of their opponents, the Springboks would have their hands full, noting that there were several interesting match-ups in their group and quite a few scrums in the pool.
Springboks to play England in 2026
Briefly News previously reported that World Rugby confirmed the fixtures for the 2026 Nations Cup, with the Springboks set to host England in July.
Head coach Rassie Erasmus, known for tracking future opponents on social media platform X, has already added England to his watchlist.
Ncube Harrison (Sports Editor) Harrison Ncube is a sports journalist with years of experience covering African and global sports. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Media Studies from the Zimbabwe Open University and previously worked at Sports Buzz (2018–2022), freelanced for Sports Journal (2023–2024), and contributed to Radio 54 African Panorama Live (2021–2023). He joined Briefly News in February 2025. For inquiries, reach him at ncube.harrison@briefly.co.za.