Western Cape police have launched a manhunt for four unidentified gunmen who carried out a shooting in Rocklands

The shooting, which happened on Tuesday night, 2 December 2025, left three people dead and two others injured

Detectives from the Anti-Gang Unit are currently investigating the matter and are following up on leads to trace the suspects

A nine-year-old boy was among three victims killed in a shooting in Mitchell’s Plain. Image: SA Police Service

WESTERN CAPE – A nine-year-old boy has been tragically killed in a shooting in Rocklands, Mitchell’s Plain, as gun violence continues to run rampant in the area.

The youngster was among three people killed in a shooting on Tuesday night, 2 December 2025. The other victims were in their 20s.

Two others were injured in what is believed to be another gang-related incident.

Police launch a manhunt for four gunmen

Western Cape Police spokesperson, Colonel Andrè Traut, confirmed to Briefly News that the South African Police Service (SAPS) launched a manhunt for the suspects.

He said that according to preliminary reports, four unidentified gunmen opened fire on the premises in Viscount Street, Rocklands, Mitchell’s Plain. The suspects then entered the house and shot the victims.

Apart from the nine-year-old, a 21-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man were also killed. Two other men, aged 51 and 36, were wounded and rushed to medical facilities for further treatment. Detectives from the Anti-Gang Unit are investigating the matter and are working hard to track down the suspects involved.

