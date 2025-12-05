Gauteng taxi association boss shot dead, 3rd taxi-related killing in 3 days
- A taxi boss was shot and killed in Alexandria in Johannesburg, as taxi violence escalates in the Gauteng province
- The shooting happened three days after two officials were gunned down, and the South African Police Service is investigating
- The Gauteng SAPS also revealed that almost 90 people were murdered in the province since April 2025
ALEXANDRA, JOHANNESBURG — The South African Police Service (SAPS) is investigating another taxi violence-related murder in Gauteng. This was after a taxi boss was killed on 4 December 2205, three days after two were killed in taxi violence.
According to eNCA, Vusi Mayaba, the chairperson of the Alexandra Taxi Association, was gunned down in Woodmead Shopping Centre's parking lot in the evening. Two men approached Mayaba and, armed with automatic rifles, shot him. They then fled the scene. Mayaba's death came after two officials from the same association were killed in Midrand. No arrests have been made for bot incidents.
Taxi violence in South Africa
SAPS in Gauteng indicated that 85 people died in taxi violence-related incidents since April 2025. The province's deputy provincial commissioner, General Fred Kekana, said 43 suspects were arrested. Only 10 suspects are incarcerated and 33 have been released on bail.
This is a developing story.
Source: Briefly News
