The City of Johannesburg's Public Safety Department raided a hijacked Bryanston mansion on 4 December 2025

Forced entry into the property uncovered a 'mini-village' inside, where undocumented foreign nationals were renting rooms

40 people were arrested during the operation, which sparked strong social media reactions amid growing concerns over hijacked buildings and illegal occupations across Johannesburg

JOHANNESBURG- The City of Johannesburg’s Public Safety Department conducted a major raid on a hijacked residential property in Bryanston on 4 December 2025. The operation was launched after the rightful homeowners returned from vacation and discovered that their house had been illegally taken over.

The raid was led by Public Safety MMC Dr. Mgcini Tshwaku and Councillor Mpho Makhafola as part of the City’s intensified efforts to crack down on hijacked buildings throughout Johannesburg.

In a video shared by the Public Safety Department on X (formerly Twitter), officials and law enforcement attempted to communicate with the person claiming to be the 'owner' of the property, but he refused them entry.

When the occupants denied access, law enforcement officers scaled the fence and gate to force entry, discovering what officials described as a “mini village” inside. The house had been illegally partitioned into rooms that were rented out to undocumented foreign nationals for R2,000 a month.

According to The Citizen, 40 people were arrested during the raid, including several foreign nationals who were found living on the property.The occupied mansion was illegally partitioned into rooms, which were rented out to undocumented foreign nationals for R2,000 a month.

There was also a network of illegal electricity connections that City Power disconnected due to non compliance.Reports state that the house had become a crime haven for criminal and drug activity.

Social media reacted strongly to the operation amid growing concerns about hijacked buildings in Johannesburg

@Kat4Kubs commented:

"There’s a number of there in that area! EFFSouthAfrica, while you are there take a drive on Eccleston Crescent there In Bryanston and check out the potholes!"

@GalazImpisi said:

"This is what happens when you defend illegality just because the perpetrators happen to be black and Africans, many black grannys in the townships have lost their properties due to this practice by foreigners, and you know why, because they know the EFF is there to defend them."

@wise30152072 stated:

"You got to be mad and completely bad to occupy someone’s house when they were on holiday, like you just saw a house and no one there and decided to take it"

@motho4ulife commented:

"I honestly thought this only happened in areas such as Rosettenville, Orange Grove and the like..."

@TheBlackOne said:

"There are so many in Bryanston, Rivonia, Randburg, Paulshof & city & traffic by laws not adhered to"

