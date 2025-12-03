A former member of the Student Representative Council at a TVET College in Rustenburg was arrested for fraud

The young woman was accused of withdrawing other students' money from their National Student Financial Aid scheme

South Africans slammed the woman's actions, and many called for stricter leadership for NSFAS

RUSTENBURG, NORTH WEST — The South African Police Service (SAPS) arrested a former Technical Vocational Educational and Training (TVET) College Student Representative Council member in the North West.

According to the South African Police Service, the 24-year-old female former STC member had access to the Tenet accounts of students who sought her assistance. She used this access to log into their accounts and withdraw money. She then explained to the students how to access their allowances. She reportedly withdrew R14,000 from seven accounts.

The police opened a case against her, and the case was handed over to the Hawks for further investigation. She will appear before the Rustenburg Magistrates' Court on Thursday, 4 December 2025.

Educational employees who were arrested

A Former Eastern Cape primary school employee was fined R20,000 for stealing over R500,000 from the Fort Beaufort Primary School. The employee stole the money from 2017 to 2018 and was sentenced to five years' imprisonment or a R20,000 fine on 15 January 2025 in Fort Beaufort.

The Polokwane Specialised Commercial Crimes Court sentenced a former teacher to five years imprisonment or a R60,000 fine for fraud. She was found guilty of fraud after her company provided services to the Department of Education in Limpopo to the value of R430,000. She did not disclose that she was getting paid outside her government job.

Principal arrested for selling job

In a related article, Briefly News reported that a principal from Vryburg in the North West was arrested on 25 May 2025 for selling a school position for R30,000. A teacher applied for the post in June 2024.

The principal told the woman to pay R30,000 for the post. She paid R25,000 and another R5,500. She then complained to the Hawks, who opened a case of corruption. She was arrested and charged with two counts of corruption. She appeared in court.

