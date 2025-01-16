The former financial planner of the Fort Beaufort Primary School in the Eastern Cape was sentenced for stealing over half a million from the school

she stole the money from 2017 to 2018, and an investigation into her financial mismanagement was launched

South Africans were disappointed that she was given what many considered a lenient sentence

FORT BEAUFORT, EASTERN CAPE — The KwaMaqoma Regional Court sentenced Lilian Lynette Rieger Adonis to five years imprisonment or a R20,000 fine on 15 January 2025 for stealing more than R500,000 from the Fort Beaufort Primary School in Fort Beaufort, Eastern Cape.

How did she steal the R500,000?

According to TimesLIVE, the school's former financial planner oversaw its financial activities, including receiving, recording, and banking funds. An investigation was launched after the school discovered that a substantial amount of money had gone missing.

Adonis failed to deposit the money she received and left some funds unbanked for over two months. The investigation found that she was responsible for the missing money. The court found her guilty of theft and sentenced her to five years' imprisonment or a R20,000 fine.

Similar fraud and theft sentences

SA dissatisfied with the sentence

Netizens commenting on Facebook believed the sentence was too light.

Martin Mlotshwa said:

"Let me get this straight. So the perpetrator stole over R500,000 and is asked to return only R20,000. Tell me where justice is here."

Keynote Royal said:

"Wow, such a lenient punishment with an option of a fine. That's just a slap on the wrist."

Kanye McKay said:

"Surely that person used a portion of that R500K to cover the R20K payment."

Elvis Ace said:

"Just imagine stealing R500,000 and getting a fine of R20,000. Yoh, this country's law is kak."

Mokone L Komane said:

"She must forfeit her pension as well."

