Security outside the house of KwaZulu-Natal commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi was beefed up

This was after Mkhwanazi held a press briefing where he accused police minister Senzo Mchunu of politically interfering in the work of the police

South Africans online said they were prepared to protect Mkhwanazi, and some believed he was safe

DURBAN, KWAZULU-NATAL — Security has been increased outside the home of the South African Police Service KwaZulu-Natal provincial commissioner, Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. This was after he made explosive allegations against Police Minister Senzo Mchunu and top cop General Shadrack Sibiya.

Security outside Mkhwanzi's home beefed up

According to SowetanLIVE, vehicles, including an SUV and a Golf 7, were parked outside the property. A businessman with a bed and breakfast in the area said he was stunned to see the beefed-up police security detail of the police in the area. The businessman was happy that there was a notable number of police officers and felt safe.

What did Mkhwanazi reveal?

Mkhwanazi held a press briefing on 6 July 2025, where he accused Mchunu and SAPS Deputy National Commissioner General Shadrack Sibiya of colluding under the influence of syndicate member Brown Mogotsi. Mchunu reportedly ordered Sibiya to shut down the Political Killings Task Force in December 2024.

Mkhwanzi also said that politicians, members of the judiciary, and prosecutors are also involved in a drug syndicate that operates across South Africa and in surrounding countries. He said that he was prepared to die protecting South Africa.

What you need to know about Mkhwanazi's allegations

South Africans react

Netizens commented on the increased security detail.

Corruption-hater said:

"We, the citizens, are planning to be there to beef it up further."

Ramsy_SA said:

"We are also on the way."

Ismail Abdul Traore said:

"For as long as Major General Jabu Khumalo remains one of the district commanders, we should all relax. Mkhwaanzi is safe."

Barbzcafesaid:

"Citizens are also coming to protect him."

Permza said:

"We can't lose a good citizen because he had to follow protocol."

Ian Cameron calls on Mchunu to account

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Police, Ianb Cameron, said Mchunu must appear before Parliament. He spoke during a Parliamentary briefing on 7 July.

Cameron said that Mchunu must account for the allegations made against him. He must also clarify his relationship with Mogotsi, whom he previously denied knowing.

