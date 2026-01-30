A witness who testified before the Ad Hoc Committee in Parliament accused suspended Deputy National Commissioner General Shadrack Sibiya of intimidating whistleblowers

The witness, who is a member of the public, alleged that Sibiya threatened citizens who reported rogue members of the South African police Service

Netizens slammed him and demanded to know why he was not incarcerated and facing criminal charges

General Shadrack Sibiya

PARLIAMENT, WESTERN CAPE — A member of the public accused suspended South African Police Service (SAPS) Deputy National Commissioner General Shadrack Sibiya of threatening citizens who report rogue police officers.

Mesuli Mlandu appeared before the Ad Hoc Committee in Parliament on 30 January 2026 to testify against Sibiya. He said that Sibiya threatened him when he tried to report rogue police officers.

Whistleblower allegedly received threats from Sibiya

Mlandu said that Sibiya threatened him by sending him a lawyer's letter, seemingly to gag him. However, Mlandu said that he was not moved. He and his lawyers were prepared to challenge the letter. Sibiya then allegedly sent the Hawks, who reportedly came to Mlandu's door. Mlandu also alleged that Sibiya was fraudulently appointed as deputy commissioner.

Sibiya is at the centre of allegations KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi made on 6 July 2025. He implicated Sibiya and suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu in a syndicate of cartels which allegedly infiltrated the criminal justice system.

Sibiya appeared before the Ad Hoc Committee to testify after denying the allegations. The National Commissioner General Fannie Masemola placed him on suspension on 13 July, the same day that President Cyril Ramaphosa established the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

Shadrack Sibiya was suspended.

South Africans react

Netizens commenting on Facebook roasted Sibiya and called for him to be incarcerated.

Sydney Ndlovu said:

"Ebhongweni is the most appropriate place for him."

Jack Young said:

"Classic! It's like a bad movie script where the villain is wearing a badge. We've got rogue officers running wild while the system pretends to care about integrity. Mlandu's testimony shines a light on just how deep the rot goes."

Olwethu Msi asked:

"To start with, why is he still roaming around the streets of South Africa after such allegations?"

Ettienne Te Brugge said:

"He is a threat to society and other witnesses. He should be locked up."

Mahlomola Mahaba said:

"Sibiya is the darling of the establishment and is well-protected."

