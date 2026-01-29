Fikile Mbalula Calls on Arrests To Be Made After Cyril Ramaphosa Accepts Madlanga Recommendations
- The African National Congress’s secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, called for officials implicated in the Madlanga Commission to be arrested
- Mbalula spoke hours after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that senior police officers and government officials will be probed per the recommendations made by Chief Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga
- South Africans were annoyed with him, and some called for him to be investigated and arrested while slamming the ANC
JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG — The Secretary-General of the African National Congress, Fikile Mbalula, has called for arrests to be made after President Cyril Ramaphosa accepted the recommendations made by Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga. Ramaphosa announced on 29 January 2026 that senior police officers and government officials will be investigated.
Mbalula shared a clip of him addressing the media on 29 January 2026 about the Post-NEC Lekgotla on his @MbalulaFikile X account. Mbalulas said that police must do their jobs and arrest those implicated in the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.
Mbalula calls for Madlanga Commission of Inquiry
Mbalula said that if there was prima facie evidence that the law was broken, arrests could come before the outcomes of the commission are revealed.
“The police must do their jobs and arrest these people. That’s why we are very happy when Ekurhuleni is taking the steps it does under Doctor Xhakaza,” he said.
Mbalula was referring to the suspension of the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department Chief Julius Mkhwanazi.
He said that the ANC is very happy, and added that should anyone be found on the wrong side of the law, the Madlanga Commission and its terms of reference allow for anything, including arrests, to happen. Mbalula said, seemingly in reference to Hawks’ head General Lesetja Senona’s testimony, that the law was broken. He called on the state institutions to act when laws are broken.
View the video on X here:
One of the people whom Ramaphosa said will be investigated, Senona, recently testified about his relationship with suspected cartel boss Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala. He admitted to forwarding sensitive South African Police Service.
South Africans blast Mbalula and ANC
Mbalula’s statements resulted in a flurry of comments criticising the ANC and Mbalula.
Rika Ludick said:
“ I think the ANC should step aside so that our country can self-correct. Stop wasting our time with your lies and corruption.”
Digil Media said:
“Surprisingly, no mention of Senzo Mchunuu in those to be probed or investigated by SAPS’ Special Task Team. You guys think we will vote for you by pulling this stunt so quickly? You are bluffing.”
VelawamaVezi said:
“I just learned that you, too, are implicated.”
Jay said:
“Start with Mchunu so we can see that the ANC is serious about corruption.”
Presidency explains why Senzo Mchunu not mentioned in recommendations list
In a related article, Briefly News reported that the Presidency explained the absence of former Police Minister Senzo Mchunu on the list of recommended officials to be investigated. He spoke as questions arose about Mchunu’s notable absence from the list.
The president’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, said that the officials named were in the full-time employ of the state. He said that it was different from politicians.
