President Cyril Ramaphosa accepted the recommendations of the Madlanga Commission and released a list of officials to be investigated further

Vincent Magwenya, the president's spokesperson, explained why Senzo Mchunu's name was not among those recommended to be investigated

Magwenya confirmed that the president was concerned and saddened by the severe allegations surfacing at the commission

President Cyril Ramaphosa did not name Senzo Mchunu in his list of people who needed to be investigated further. Image: Jemal Countess/ Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG - The President’s spokesperson has explained why Cyril Ramaphosa did not name Senzo Mchunu in his list of officials who should be investigated further after they were mentioned during the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

The president received the interim report from the Commissioners, which recommends matters for immediate criminal investigation and urgent decisions on prosecution. It also made recommendations on the employment status and recommended the suspension of individuals.

While five policemen and nine Ekurhuleni Metro officials were on the list, many noted that Mchunu’s name was not. The Minister of Police, who is currently on special leave, has been mentioned several times in evidence presented before the commission.

Mchunu is alleged to have disbanded the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT) to shield criminal cartels operating in the country. More recently, an anonymous witness testified that Mchunu wanted him to lie before the Commission.

Why isn’t Mchunu named in the recommendations?

Speaking to eNCA on 29 January 2026, Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson to the President, explained why some officials were named but Mchunu was not.

He stated that the officials named were in the full-time employ of the State, and so administrative processes could be taken against them.

Magwenya said that it was different from politicians.

“Mr Mchunu is a political appointee. His matter will be dealt with in a political process that the president is responsible for,” he said.

He added that Ramaphosa wanted Mchunu to follow due process and for him to appear again before the Commission and respond to the allegations against him.

Vincent Magwenya explained President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision regarding the Madlanga Commission recommendations. Image: Rodger Bosch

Source: Getty Images

Ramaphosa concerned by the allegations being made

Magwenya was also asked about Ramaphosa’s opinion on the fact that the country had two deputy police ministers, an acting police minister, and a minister on special leave.

He stated that the president was concerned and disturbed by the allegations coming forth from the Commission, as well as the dwindling lack of citizens’ faith in the criminal justice system.

He said Ramaphosa wanted to fix that by taking action following the recommendations made.

“He’s concerned and unhappy and wants to assure South Africans that every piece of evidence will be looked at,” Magwenya explained.

The president previously promised the full implementation of the report.

