Brown Mogotsi was due to appear before Parliament's Ad Hoc Committee on 29 and 30 January 2026

The controversial North West businessman detailed what requests he made to Parliament for him to appear

South Africans weighed in on Mogotsi's requests, sharing mixed reactions to his demands to Parliament

Brown Mogotsi explained why he did not show up before Parliament as planned. Image: @ZANewsFlash

GAUTENG – Brown Mogotsi has explained why he has not appeared before Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee as yet.

The controversial North West businessman was due to appear before the committee on 29 and 30 January 2026. Parliament has since moved to subpoena him over his no-show. Mogotsi is alleged to be the link between Police Minister Senzo Mchunu and Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala.

The Ad Hoc Committee is probing allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system. Mogotsi has already appeared before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, which is also probing the same allegations that were made by Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

What does Mogotsi want?

Speaking about his demands, Mogotsi said that he requested Parliament to pay for his security detail to be there in Cape Town and to consider other requests.

The controversial North West businessman explained that from August 2025, he has been using the same security company. He stated that the security officers would not be able to fly to Cape Town, as they carried high-calibre rifles.

Mogotsi said that his security would then have to drive to Cape Town so that they could pick him up when he flew down later. He also said his security would not use his name in the hotel where they stayed, to limit knowledge of where he was staying. Mogotsi also stated that he and his team would be catering for themselves and not eating at the hotel.

South Africans react to Mogotsi’s demands

Social media users weighed in on Mogotsi’s explanation, sharing mixed reactions to it.

HE Ntauzana asked:

“What is unreasonable with what Brown is saying? Someone with a heightened security threat has these normal measures in place.”

Shonas Blekepik stated:

“From his first appearance, he doesn’t strike me as someone with information that could put his life in danger, or justify requesting special treatment.”

Maita Zwitoma Rakhivhani said:

“After what happened to Witness D, I understand they might silence him.”

Nduduzo Mqadi noted:

“I don't like him, but if it's purely based on a security threat, then I'm afraid it's valid. Bodies have been dropping recently.”

Hlubi Mashiya added:

“He is trying to extort the Ad Hoc Committee. All the other witnesses already appeared without terms and conditions.”

Norman P Netshifhefhe claimed:

“But I don’t see anything wrong with his demands. People, you have to remember what happened to Witness D. If this guy is not too careful, they will take him out.”

Dalton Obk Mookudi said:

“But it feels like he must be protected, Parliament must do so. I don't see anything wrong with it.”

Mpho Agnes stated:

“I don't know why they don't take him in a police car and drive him there. That's all.”

Mogotsi admits to lying under oath

Briefly News reported that Mogotsi admitted to the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry that he lied under oath.

The North West businessman came clean after being asked about an affidavit he made, which contained false information.

Mogotsi told Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga that he had to do certain things to execute his duties as an agent.

