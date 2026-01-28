Brown Mogotsi made several demands before he appears before Parliament's Ad Hoc Committee

Parliamentarians are unhappy with Mogotsi's actions and have decided to take action against him

South Africans reacted online with a mix of amusement and annoyance over Mogotsi’s latest move

Brown Mogotsi will be subpoenaed to appear before the Ad Hoc Committee following his refusal to testify. Image: @TheTruthPanther

Source: Twitter

WESTERN CAPE - Brown Mogotsi will be subpoenaed to appear before Parliament’ts Ad Hoc Committee.

That was a decision taken by committee members on 28 January 2026, after Parliament received news that the controversial businessman would not be appearing as planned. The North West business was set to appear before the committee on 29 and 30 January 2026, as it continues its hearings into Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system.

Why won’t Mogotsi be appearing anymore?

According to Parliament’s legal team, Mogotsi voiced concerns about his safety ahead of his appearance and made requests which frustrated many Parliamentarians.

Mogotsi, who is alleged to be the link between Police Minister Senzo Mchunu and alleged crime boss, Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala, indicated that he did not want Parliament to provide him with security, as he didn’t want to be protected by people he didn’t know.

Instead, Mogotsi said he would see to his own security, but wanted Parliament to fit the bill. He wanted Parliament to cover the expenses of his bodyguards for seven days.

Parliamentarians fume at Mogotsi’s demands

Mogotsi’s demands did not sit well with Parliamentarians, with even Ad Hoc Committee Chairperson, Soviet Lekganyane, expressing unhappiness with it. The uMkhonto weSizwe Party’s Sibonelo Nomvalo noted that Members of Parliament were assigned a team of security from Parliament, whom they didn’t know, and they had no issue with it, so Mogotsi could not complain.

Leigh-Ann Mathys of the Economic Freedom Fighters also vented that Parliament could be dictated to and that Mogotsi needed to be subpoenaed.

The MK Party's Sibonelo Nomvalo was not happy with Brown Mogotsi's demands. Image: @Constitution_94

Source: Twitter

South Africans amused and annoyed by Mogotsi’s antics

Social media users weighed in on Mogotsi’s demands, sharing amusing and annoyed reactions to it.

Mzwakhe Nkosi said:

“This man thinks we all take the N1 north when going home.”

Lucille Essop questioned:

“Why doesn't he ask his friend Cat to assist?”

Stephen Michael Selbourne suggested:

“Ja, Mogotsi thinks this is a Banana Republic. Send him to jail because he will ignore the subpoena. That’s how arrogant he is.”

Tavii Mavic urged:

“Being subpoenaed is not a negotiation. Parliament must stand firm and protect the rule of law. No individual is above democratic oversight. So taxpayers must pay for private security while answers are being demanded? South Africans deserve accountability, not excuses. When someone sets conditions before telling the truth, it raises serious questions. Transparency doesn’t come with invoices.”

Tresor Senda said:

“He's about to find out the hard way.”

Mathabatha Ngoato Shoroane noted:

“The person who drove his unroadworthy vehicle at high speed, suddenly stopped in the middle of the road, pulled his illegal firearm and fired several shots at doors and windows and claimed in a public space that he survived a planned murder. Just imagine. Mampara this one, and he thinks we are all from the North West.”

Patrick Williams added:

“Only in South Africa. You are a criminal that should by all rights be behind bars, eating stale bread and drinking tap water, yet you want to call the shots.”

Andrea Fourie stated:

“This one has delusions of grandeur.”

Mogotsi admits to lying under oath

Briefly News reported that Mogotsi admitted to the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry that he lied under oath.

The North West businessman came clean after being asked about an affidavit he made, which contained false information.

Mogotsi told Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga that he had to do certain things to execute his duties as an agent.

