KZN Hawks head Major‑General Lesetja Senona faced tough questioning at the Madlanga Commission over his knowledge of whistleblower Babita Deokaran’s murder and corruption at Tembisa Hospital

He admitted hearing about the killing but denied knowing the full details of Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala’s alleged involvement, saying he considered Matlala “like a brother”

The exchange has intensified scrutiny over alleged police connections to Matlala and ongoing investigations into corruption

Madlanga Commissioner Sesi Baloyi grilled Lesetja Senona on knowledge of Matlala link to Babita Deokaran. Images: Freenie Shivambu/ Getty Images and FsTebza/X

PRETORIA – KwaZulu‑Natal Hawks head Major‑General Lesetja Senona faced intense questioning from Commissioner Sesi Baloyi at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on 28 January 2026 over his knowledge of whistleblower Babita Deokaran’s murder.

Baloyi challenged Senona on claims that he did not recall hearing that Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala was implicated in corruption at Tembisa Hospital, which Deokaran had exposed before she was killed.

“I am going to press you on this. I think you are being selective in what you want to say you remember. There was always a complete story explaining what she had blown the whistle on and who was implicated,” Baloyi said.

She added that it was difficult to accept that Senona had heard about the killing but not about what Deokaran had uncovered or who was implicated.

Senona doubles down on denial

Senona maintained that he recalled the matter was related to Tembisa Hospital, but did not know the full details.

“When I read the article, it says it was not Matlala alone that was implicated. It says him and other people, but before today, I didn’t know which companies. I remember hearing on the radio while travelling to work that a whistleblower was murdered for uncovering corruption at Tembisa Hospital,” he testified.

He further pleaded that he should not be pressured to provide answers he did not know. “Allow me, commissioners, not to admit to things I didn’t hear about and allow me to give you the best recollection of events as they were unfolding,” Senona said.

Babita Deokaran’s murder

Deokaran, 53, was the Chief Director of Financial Accounting in the Gauteng Health Department. She was shot multiple times outside her Johannesburg home after dropping off her child at school while serving as a witness in a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) probe into PPE tender corruption. Police have launched a search for her killers, with authorities believing her murder was a targeted hit linked to her role in the investigation. Despite her involvement in multiple probes, Deokaran had no formal witness protection and no prior indication of threat.

Matlala’s companies implicated

The SIU traced three companies linked to a syndicate that received contracts worth R13,538,292 from Vusimuzi Matlala. The Gauteng Hawks also conducted a search‑and‑seizure operation at Thembisa Hospital over allegations that suppliers were improperly awarded contracts worth approximately R850 million, many flagged as irregular and unlawful. The investigation focuses on suspected fraud in the hospital’s supply chain, involving hundreds of service providers and possible kickbacks to staff, following concerns raised by Deokaran before her murder.

Babita Deokaran was killed after she flagged irregularities in tenders awarded to syndicates including Vusimuzi Matlala at the Tembisa Hospital. Images: @TheTruthPanther/X

Previously, Briefly News reported that tenderpreneur Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala testified before the Ad Hoc Committee that he and Senona were close, describing Senona as “like a big brother” and recounting several meetings and communications. His testimony came amid broader scrutiny over alleged improper influence and connections between him and senior police officials in corruption and organised crime investigations.

In a related article, at the Madlanga Commission, Senona also said he considered Matlala “like a brother,” but he declined to confirm any family connection to avoid tension at home. He acknowledged that his wife knows Matlala and that they share a surname.

