MK Party leader Jacob Zuma has taken a swipe at former secretary-general Floyd Shivambu, saying the ex-EFF deputy “didn’t know what he was doing” during his political rise

Speaking at a Limpopo party meeting, Zuma suggested there was still potential in Shivambu despite their fallout, but hinted at deeper reasons behind their strained relationship

The remarks sparked a flurry of reactions on social media, as South Africans debated Zuma’s criticism

LIMPOPO- MK Party leader Jacob Zuma has taken a thinly veiled swipe at former secretary-general Floyd Shivambu, suggesting the ex-EFF heavyweight “didn’t know what he was doing” during his political rise.

Zuma was addressing supporters during meetings with the MK Party Limpopo provincial structures from 24 January to 25 January 2026 in Polokwane, when he recounted how he had brought a “young man from here” into his political fold. Supposedly struggling to recall Shivambu’s name at first, Zuma asked the crowd to help him out. When attendees shouted “Floyd,” Zuma laughed and said, “Now I remember.”

Zuma says Floyd had been influenced

He went on to imply that Shivambu’s political judgment had been shaped too heavily by others.

“It indicated that he was still young. He did not know what he was doing, literally, because he listened to those who educated him too much, and he thought he was there for everything, unfortunately,” Zuma told the crowd.

Despite the criticism, Zuma struck a more conciliatory note, saying he still believed there was potential in Shivambu.

“I will still try to find him somewhere because I think there is something good in that young man. He was just messed up by the world,” he said.

Zuma added cryptically that Shivambu came from “an area of many diversions” and was well educated, but hinted that deeper reasons lay behind their political fallout.

“Unfortunately, for reasons I will discuss when I’m dead, not now,” Zuma said, drawing laughter and murmurs from the audience.

The post from TimesLive went viral with many South Africans weighing in.

Social media reacted

@EFFDefence2026 said:

"Eish, I feel sorry for whoever misled Floyd Shivambu to leave the EFF."

@roxta959 stated:

"Zuma is a stupid old man with a bitter heart."

@WalterMathonsi remarked:

"He did not forget his name; it's his style of engaging with the crowd to make sure they are following."

@azania1023 commented:

"He also mentioned that Floyd is smart yet confused."

@Lebogang01234 said:

"Months ago, he was calling him a political scientist when things were still going well between them, now suddenly he didn’t know what he was doing."

Previously, Briefly News reported that Jacob Zuma expressed disappointment in former MK Party secretary‑general Floyd Shivambu after Shivambu was removed from his leadership role and subsequently began planning to form his own political party, saying he had trusted him but felt betrayed. Zuma criticised Shivambu for leaving the uMkhonto weSizwe Party with some members and not fulfilling the unifying mandate originally given to him.

