Jacob Zuma Appoints Floyd Shivambu As MK Party Secretary General
- The president of the MK Party, Jacob Zuma, appointed Floyd Shivambu as the party's secretary-general
- Shivamb, who recently joined the party, replaced Dr Sihle Maseko as the party SG and was initially appointed the National Organiser of the party
- Party supporters clapped for the appointment, and some shared their views on his new position
JOHANNESBURG — Floyd Shivambu continues to rise in the MK Party after party president Jacob Zuma appointed him as the party's Secretary General.
Zuma appoints Shivambu as SG
According to a statement the party shared on its X account @MkhontoweSizwex on 10 November, Zuma received a letter of resignation from Sihle Maseko. Sihle Maseko recently resigned from his position as a senior government official in the Gauteng Department of Health following an investigation into alleged maladministration.
The statement announced that Maseko would continue serving on the National High Command, the party's highest decision-making body and Shivambu would assume his role as the party's Secretary General while maintaining his role as National Organiser.
View the tweet here:
Party supporters celebrate
Supporters of the MK Party were gleeful that Zuma appointed Shivambu.
Wind of Change said:
"Congratulations to our new secretary general, Tinyiko Shivambu. We wish him good luck in his endeavour to transform the MKP into one of the biggest political parties. I wonder if he could manage two positions: secretary general and chief coordinator."
Gontse said:
"That is the best decision from the commander."
Thabelo said:
"In the end, Zuma gets his way, despite those around him thinking otherwise."
Khongelani Chauke said:
"Changing positions like a pair of socks."
Simphiwe Njotini said:
"Sober decision."
Dali Mpofu joins the MK Party
In a related article, Briefly News reported that former EFF member Dali Mpofu joined the MK Party.
Mpofu joined Shivambu and Mkhwebane, who both left the Economic Freedom Fighters to join the official opposition.
