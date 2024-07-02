The Mkhonto Wesizwe Party's secretary-general, Arthur Zwane, resigned a few weeks after the 2024 general elections

Zwane thanked the party for the appointment and revealed that he had other interests which he was pursuing

An insider from the MK Party confirmed with Briefly News that the resignation letter was valid

South Africans were stunned by the resignation, and many believed it was a bad sign for the newly-formed party

JOHANNESBURG— Arthur Zwane, the MK Party's secretary general, resigned because he had business interests to pursue.

MKP secretary-general resigns

According to a statement posted by the X account @MKParty_InfoGuy, Zwane resigned on 1 July. In his resignation letter, he expressed his gratitude for the MK appointing him as the secretary general and stated his reasons for stepping down.

"In the last two weeks, I have realised that the volume of work in my office is huge and beyond my limits, especially because I have other competing business interests that I'm pursuing. I'm humbled by the confidence you had in me, starting from being DSG (deputy secretary general) and later SG. I'll be available to hand over to the newly appointed SG at any determined time. I will also be available to help with other organisational matters you want me to help with, however not on a full-time basis," he said.

Read the letter here:

MK Party source confirms the resignation

A source in the party told Briefly News that the resignation letter is valid. The source also said Zwane will be redeployed in due course.

South Africans roast the MK Party

Netizens cracked up at the news and made fun of the MK Party, pointing out how many members left or were removed.

Sello Samuel said:

"This tuckshop is dismantling faster than lightning. By next year, the spaza shop will be closed."

Jobe kaMatshana said:

''You'll never understand Mkhonto's game and strategies. Maybe Ace Magashule is loading.''

Real Gabadiya said:

''He thought MK would govern so that he could pursue his business interests in government.''

Ottcan Singo said:

''Zuma factional politics is kicking it bit by bit.''

