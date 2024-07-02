South Africans React After MK Party Secretary General Arthur Zwane Resigns
- The Mkhonto Wesizwe Party's secretary-general, Arthur Zwane, resigned a few weeks after the 2024 general elections
- Zwane thanked the party for the appointment and revealed that he had other interests which he was pursuing
- An insider from the MK Party confirmed with Briefly News that the resignation letter was valid
- South Africans were stunned by the resignation, and many believed it was a bad sign for the newly-formed party
Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, the State of the Nation Address, politician-related news and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.
JOHANNESBURG— Arthur Zwane, the MK Party's secretary general, resigned because he had business interests to pursue.
MKP secretary-general resigns
According to a statement posted by the X account @MKParty_InfoGuy, Zwane resigned on 1 July. In his resignation letter, he expressed his gratitude for the MK appointing him as the secretary general and stated his reasons for stepping down.
"In the last two weeks, I have realised that the volume of work in my office is huge and beyond my limits, especially because I have other competing business interests that I'm pursuing. I'm humbled by the confidence you had in me, starting from being DSG (deputy secretary general) and later SG. I'll be available to hand over to the newly appointed SG at any determined time. I will also be available to help with other organisational matters you want me to help with, however not on a full-time basis," he said.
Read the letter here:
MK Party source confirms the resignation
A source in the party told Briefly News that the resignation letter is valid. The source also said Zwane will be redeployed in due course.
South Africans roast the MK Party
Netizens cracked up at the news and made fun of the MK Party, pointing out how many members left or were removed.
Sello Samuel said:
"This tuckshop is dismantling faster than lightning. By next year, the spaza shop will be closed."
Jobe kaMatshana said:
''You'll never understand Mkhonto's game and strategies. Maybe Ace Magashule is loading.''
Real Gabadiya said:
''He thought MK would govern so that he could pursue his business interests in government.''
Ottcan Singo said:
''Zuma factional politics is kicking it bit by bit.''
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He has a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON. He joined Daily Sun, where he worked for 4 years covering politics, crime, entertainment, current affairs, policy, governance and art. He was also a sub-editor and journalist for Capricorn Post before joining Vutivi Business News in 2020, where he covered small business news policy and governance, analysis and profiles. He joined Briefly News in 2023. Tebogo passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za