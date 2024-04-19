The MK Party allegedly axed the former director general of the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government

Nhlanhla Ngidi, who was the premier candidate, was removed from the candidacy on 15 April 2024

South Africans roasted the MKP and noted the number of members being axed from their positions leading up to the elections

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered policy changes, the State of the Nation Address, politician-related news and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.

The MK Party's leadership structures have changed again. Images: Emmanuel Croset/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

KWAZULU-NATAL – The leadership in the MKP is undergoing massive upheaval. The party first axed Bonginkosi Khanyile as the MKP Youth League's leader. Next, Jacob Zuma replaced Jabulani Khumalo as its leader. The party's KZN premier candidate was the latest leader to be booted.

MKP KZN premier candidate axed

According to ZiMoja, the party informed Nhlanhla Ngidi that he would be a regular party member and would be notified of where he would be redeployed later. The letter does not clarify why he was booted off the candidate list.

Ngidi joins former Fees Must Fall activist Khanyile, who was removed from his position as the party's national youth league coordinator.

Netizens roast the party

Netizens talking about the party on @goolammv's tweet slammed the party and Zuma, who recently replaced the party's founder as the leader.

Tebogo Koma said:

"MK Party is slowly becoming a Zuma family affair."

Ka_Ncalu said:

"Typical stokvel issues."

Hon Mancibane said:

"Jacob Zuma is very cruel."

William Dolezar said:

"The IEC needs to deregister this circus party. Wherever there's Jacob Zuma, there's always a problem. Look at the ANC now. Since Jacob Zuma left the ANC, there's peace and harmony in the ANC."

Harold Phasha said:

"I heard Khumalo, the founder, has also been booted out. What a sad story. So Zuma hijacked it."

Jacob Zuma tackles Eastern Cape branch tensions

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Jacob Zuma went to the Eastern Cape to address tensions in the party's branch in the province.

Some members allegedly fought for leadership positions, and the party had an urgent meeting to discuss the tensions.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News