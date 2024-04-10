The uMkhonto weSizwe party removed Bonginkosi Khanyile as its national coordinator for its Youth League

The party released a statement announcing that the former Fees Must Fall activist has been relieved from duty

The MK Party’s spokesperson, Nhlamulo Ndhlela, confirmed to Briefly News that it dismissed Khanyile

South Africans applauded the party and believed that it made the right choice in letting him go, with some believing he was terrible at politics

With over seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist, offered insights into South African politics, political parties and election dynamics. Do you have a hard news story you would like to share? Email tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za with CA in the subject line.

Mzansi was relieved after the MK Party sacked Bonginkosi Khanyile from his national coordinator position. Images: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images and RollingCamera

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG – The uMkhonto weSizwe Party confirmed that it removed Bonginkosi Khanyile as its Youth League National Coordinator.

Khanyile was axed from MK leadership

@ZANewsFlash posted a tweet with a statement allegedly shared by the MK party. The statement addressed the former Fees Must Fall activist. Without going into details, the party announced that it removed Khanyile from the Youth League national coordinator position. The statement added that he will be notified of his redeployment shortly.

MK Party speaks to Briefly News

Party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela confirmed to Briefly News that Khanyile was removed from his position but did not specify why.

“A statement is being released,” he said.

View the tweet here:

Netizens glad MK removed Khanyile

South Africans were relieved that Khanyile was no longer in the party’s leadership structures.

Ntemnandi Jobe said:

“He doesn’t know politics.”

Bheka kaNhlangothi said:

“Good decision. We’re still building the organisation. No room for divisions.”

Proudly African wrote:

“It wasn’t a good idea to place him as a national coordinator for the MK Youth. You need someone who is a strategist in that position who talks less. Someone who can read where the situation is and develop a strategy of how to deal with that situation for the MK’s benefit.”

Meanor said:

“Khanyile has always been a red flag.”

Zikod’elimhlophe said:

“Good riddance. The boy was too forward.”

Bonginkosi Khanyile slams former Springboks captain Siya Kolisi

Similarly, Briefly News reported that Bonginkosi Khanyile slammed the former Springboks captain, Siya Kolisi.

Khanyile said that Kolisi should have used his position as the Springboks captain to highlight the struggles of black people.

He also claimed that there was division in the sports fraternity. He compared the Springboks’ reception after they won the World Cup to Bafana Bafana’s reception after they exited the African Cup of Nations before reaching the finals.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News