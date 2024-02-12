A Limpopo woman claims she was unjustly fired from her job in June 2023 due to her "too beautiful" house, despite earning only R4 900

Sharing her story on TikTok, she detailed the emotional toll and unfair treatment she experienced

The video sparked strong reactions online, with many questioning the legality and expressing support for the woman

A woman claimed she was dismissed from her job for being able to build a house on a R4 900 salary. Image: @mrssmia2

Source: TikTok

A South African from Limpopo woman took to social media to share a heartbreaking story of how she was fired from work.

Woman opens up about being dismissed from job

In a TikTok video, @mrssmia2 detailed that she got fired in June 2023 by the company she was working for because she had built a house considered to be too beautiful for the R4 900 salary she was earning.

She captioned the post:

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

"The following morning after being fired I started focusing on my business.

"The trauma of going through private investigators, lie detector tests, having my accounts being checked, I told myself that I will live for the content of my house, people still can't believe 4 point 9 can build a house if you substitute it with small extra incomes. One day, I will gather strength to go live or post a story," @mrssmia2 wrote.

SA reacts to woman's story

Many netizens responded to the video with curiosity as they wanted to know whether her reason for being fired was legal and how her bosses knew about her house. Others responded with words of support.

Lola said:

"Sending you love ."

Matsobane replied:

"How do you people from your work place get to know your lifestyle outside work... Ai lena mara."

Sanele Tshabangu asked:

"Is it legal? ."

Thandiwe Othandwayo said:

"Askies❤. My cousin was fired back in the day because she used to eat KFC every day for lunch. And according to them, she didn't "need" the job."

Smarties wrote:

"It happened to me in 2011."

Masello commented:

" She no longer gives me overtime because "How can I afford to give my mom 13k " ka December how much was I saving each month!!!!"

Woman heartbroken after losing job

In another story, Brielfy News reported that @thengyngcuka took to her TikTok account and revealed that she lost her job on 24 January 2024.

In the video she shared, she can be seen in her workplace, shutting down the work laptop, seemingly preparing to give it back to her employer.

In another part, she captured a moment when she walked out of the building and onto a bus going home.

Source: Briefly News