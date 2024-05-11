Eskom has denied spending billions on diesel and has also refuted claims of burning diesel excessively to prevent power cuts

South Africa has experienced an extended period without rolling power cuts since the Easter weekend

Many in the country believe the break with loadshedding is a political strategy ahead of the general elections in May

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has denied spending billions of rands on diesel to prevent power cuts in South Africa.

Eskom loadshedding break

According to eNCA, the power utility says the pause on power improved generation capacity.

South Africans have enjoyed over a month without rolling blackouts since the Easter weekend. The break in power cuts has sparked a debate about whether the pause is part of an election strategy.

The power utility's former boss, Andre de Ruyter, recently said the power cut break is due to Eskom burning diesel “at a rate of knots."

However, Eskom attributed the continuous suspension to sufficient generation capacity and improvements in energy availability.

Netizens divided

While the country is enjoying no blackouts, South Africans have been divided over the reasons behind the pause in loadshedding.

Here are some of the reactions:

@Mtshweni Chikoya Sheriff joked:

"There will be a higher demand in capacity after the 29th of May, of course."

@Amanda Siebrits shared:

"I truly hope South Africans will see through this ruse."

@Sva Gabada Maqungu laughed:

"There'll be not enough capacity after elections. Let's just put it that way."

@Ntlantla Zulu commented:

"As long as ANC want something, they know how to deal with Asskom...when they are done, we are going to stage 6."

@Tshepo The first said:

"We miss loadshedding."

@Denelta Gnl Kgecembe expressed:

"We weren't born last night,"

Eskom predicts 50 days of winter power cuts.

In a related story, Briefly News reported about Eskom's Chief Executive, Dan Marokane, who says there will be at least 50 days of power cuts in winter with stage 2 loadshedding.

The power utility has estimated an expenditure of R8.8 billion on diesel for open-cycle gas turbines to assist with blackouts.

Marokane highlighted the improvements in power plant reliability since March, which he attributed to the ongoing interventions initiated a year ago.

