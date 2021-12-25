A JMPD officer is being investigated after a viral clip surfaced showing the cop trying to breathalyse a motorist with an already used test

At one point in the clip, the officer can be heard complaining that he can't use a different test for each and every driver

Naturally, peeps were startled by the video and took to the comments section to share their stunned reactions

A Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officer has come under fire and will be investigated after footage of the cop trying to conduct a breathalyser test with an already used device surfaced online.

A JMPD officer is being investigated after a viral clip surfaced showing the cop trying to breathalyse a motorist with an already used test. Images: @Dashcampros/Twitter

The driver's wife records the entire ordeal from behind the camera. In the clip, both the officer and the motorist can be seen engaging without any masks on.

The officer then requests that the motorist conduct a breathalyser test on a used tube, much to the horror of both him and his wife. A disagreement breaks out and the officer can be heard saying :

"we can't have a hundred breathalysers for each person".

Check out some of the social media reactions to the shocking clip:

@swissmiss_15 said:

"Woooow. Just WOOOW. Firstly whyyyyy isn't anyone wearing a mask? Especially the Policeman. Secondly, when they breathalyse you - they have to show you that it's from a sealed pack. (From experience). I would have also refused."

@SocietyNews said:

"Something wrong with this officer. Can't put my finger on it."

@Marvinmarvin983 said:

"With all due respect, Mr officer needs to get his act together, have confidence in what you do, prove to me that you know what you are doing."

Bheki Cele plans to enforce curfew on New Year's Eve, issues drinking warning

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that Bheki Cele, the police minister, has threatened those who wish to party all night on New Year's Eve by saying that the South African Police Service (SAPS) will enforce the 12 pm curfew.

Cele said that one measure that may be taken to punish those who disobey the curfew is that the police will confiscate alcohol, as they believe people will not want to carry on partying without booze.

“There is no gqom after midnight. When you go around and hear noise, gqom and people singing, you get there and remind them the time has come to close down those things,” Cele said.

Bheki Cele's stance on alcohol

According The Sowetan, Cele previously destroyed an estimated 20 000 litres of alcohol, which gave him the nickname on social media, "Minister of Alcohol."

SAPS confiscated the liquor from stores and bars who were selling alcohol without a licence. Cele says that there is another 50 000 litres which he wants to have destroyed, but his request is pending approval.

Cele's strict stance has made South Africans call on President Ramaphosa to remove the curfew over the festive season so that their planned celebrations can go ahead, TimesLIVE reports. This caused #NoCurfewOnNewYearsEve to trend on Twitter.

South Africa reacts to curfew on New Year's Eve

@Tlydia7 said:

"This is not even open for negotiations. We say NO to curfew on new year's eve. Finish and klaar."

@rachelmashudu believes:

"There is no need for this restriction anymore!"

@lydia__teleki shared:

"At this point we are aware that these Covid-19 regulations were put in place just to control us. That is why political parties can break them and nothing happens. So please allow us to have our crossover to the new year without a curfew."

@MoyanaVongani said:

"@CyrilRamaphosa This year we don't want to hear that churches will be closed, while tavens, clubs will be operating. We want to enter 2022 in the presence of the Lord."

@Matome_Ramonyat demanded:

"Remove the curfew with immediate effect. Enough is enough!"

