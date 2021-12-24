Bheki Celehas threatened those who wish to party all night on New Year's Eve that curfew will be enforced

South African Police Service officers will be on the lookout for people who do not obey the 12pm curfew

Many South Africans took to social media to declare their opposition for the curfew and asking it to be lifted over the festive season

DURBAN - Bheki Cele, the police minister, has threatened those who wish to party all night on New Year's Eve by saying that the South African Police Service (SAPS) will enforce the 12 pm curfew.

Cele said that one measure that may be taken to punish those who disobey the curfew is that the police will confiscate alcohol, as they believe people will not want to carry on partying without booze.

“There is no gqom after midnight. When you go around and hear noise, gqom and people singing, you get there and remind them the time has come to close down those things,” Cele said.

Bheki Cele has warned South Africans that SAPS will enforce curfew on New Year's Eve. Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Bheki Cele's stance on alcohol

According The Sowetan, Cele previously destroyed an estimated 20 000 litres of alcohol, which gave him the nickname on social media, "Minister of Alcohol."

SAPS confiscated the liquor from stores and bars who were selling alcohol without a licence. Cele says that there is another 50 000 litres which he wants to have destroyed, but his request is pending approval.

Cele's strict stance has made South Africans call on President Ramaphosa to remove the curfew over the festive season so that their planned celebrations can go ahead, TimesLIVE reports. This caused #NoCurfewOnNewYearsEve to trend on Twitter.

South Africa reacts to curfew on New Year's Eve

@Tlydia7 said:

"This is not even open for negotiations. We say NO to curfew on new year's eve. Finish and klaar."

@rachelmashudu believes:

"There is no need for this restriction anymore!"

@lydia__teleki shared:

"At this point we are aware that these Covid-19 regulations were put in place just to control us. That is why political parties can break them and nothing happens. So please allow us to have our crossover to the new year without a curfew."

@MoyanaVongani said:

"@CyrilRamaphosa This year we don't want to hear that churches will be closed, while tavens, clubs will be operating. We want to enter 2022 in the presence of the Lord."

@Matome_Ramonyat demanded:

"Remove the curfew with immediate effect. Enough is enough!"

