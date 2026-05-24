Loved ones said their final goodbyes to 12-year-old Pretoria figure skater Kira Meyer just days after her devastating death. A memorial service was held on 22 May 2026 at CRC Silverlakes in Pretoria.

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Picture of Kira and one of her memorial. Images: Charmonique Botha

Source: Facebook

The Grade 7 learner passed away on 16 May 2026, following a scooter accident inside her residential complex on Mother’s Day that left her with a serious brain injury.

The tragedy unfolded on 10 May 2026, when Kira was riding her electric scooter with her stepfather. She suddenly fell and sustained a severe head injury, despite wearing a helmet. She was airlifted to Milpark Hospital, where she spent six nights in the ICU.

Doctors declared her brain-dead on 15 May, and she passed away the following day. Doctors believed she may have suffered a seizure during the fall.

A community shattered by grief

Kira was a learner at Laerskool Skuilkrans in Murrayfield and a proud Voortrekker at Suiderkruis Kommando. She was also a dedicated member of the South African Figure Skating Association. Those who knew her described her as someone who brought light into every room she entered.

Her mother, Angelique Meyer, shared the memorial details on Facebook, opening the service to anyone who loved Kira. The family asked attendees to register in advance so they could prepare seating and catering, showing the love that defined everything about how they raised her.

The heartbreak was put into raw words by a woman believed to be her older sister, Charmonique Botha. In an emotional Facebook post on 22 May, she expressed a grief that many South Africans felt deeply. She wrote that she was done pretending to be okay and that she was angry, exhausted, and broken. Her post asked one question that had no answer: why such a small, innocent girl?

The South African Figure Skating Association and communities across Mzansi poured out their support for the Meyer family. Kira’s short life left a long mark on everyone she touched.

See the Facebook post below:

More about Kira

Kira Meyer's family has shared an update concerning their daughter, a few days after dying at the age of 12.

Angelique Meyer shared the memorial service details for her 12-year-old daughter, Kira, inviting everyone who loved her to come and say goodbye.

Keagan Meyer, the brother of 12-year-old Kira Meyer, shared a photo of his late sister alongside a heartfelt message asking the public to help the family cover bills.

Source: Briefly News