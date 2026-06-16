Cassper Nyovest's reaction to Tunisia's coaching change has reignited debate about Hugo Broos and Bafana Bafana's future

The rapper's brief social media post drew strong responses from football supporters across South Africa

Fans remain divided, with some demanding change while others believe Broos deserves more backing

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Cassper Nyovest reacts after Tunisia fires their coach following a 5-1 World Cup opening defeat to Sweden. Image: casspernyovest/Instagram, Sia Kambou/Getty Images

Source: UGC

South African rapper Cassper Nyovest has sparked a fresh debate about Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos after reacting to Tunisia's decision to dismiss their head coach following a heavy defeat at the FIFA 2026 World Cup. Hugo Broos was heavily criticised after South Africa also lost their opening match.

On 15 June 2026, Tunisia confirmed that Sabri Lamouchi had been sacked after his side suffered a 5-1 loss to Sweden in their opening Group F match. Shortly after the news emerged, Cassper responded on X with a short but pointed message that many football fans linked to South Africa's own coaching situation.

Reacting to news of Lamouchi's dismissal, Cassper wrote:

"Look at other kids."

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The post quickly attracted thousands of views and triggered debate among supporters, many of whom interpreted it as a reference to Broos and South Africa's recent performances.

One supporter, @Khumo_20220718, replied:

"Aowa Cass, reo file 10 years to land your first hit song. Be patient with Madala."

Another user, @Faku_Oyifakayo, wrote:

"Hayi Nyovie mfowethu ndiyangqinelana nawe ezinye football federations have balls. Andazi silinde ntoni kweli xhego" (No Nyovie my brother, I agree with you, some football federations have courage. I do not know what we are waiting for with this old man).

Others disagreed with the rapper's apparent stance.

@Patròn commented:

"Bafana haven't qualified for World Cup since 2002 and you're going with the media vibe in disrespecting one of our best coaches in recent times."

Tunisia's swift decision shocks football fans

Tunisia announced Lamouchi's departure on 15 June, just days after the team's crushing defeat to Sweden. The Tunisian Football Federation said:

"An agreement has been officially reached to dismiss coach Sabri Lamouchi."

The federation also revealed that Mondher Kebaier was expected to take charge on an interim basis ahead of Tunisia's remaining group matches against Japan and the Netherlands.

Lamouchi had only been appointed in January 2026. The former Ivory Coast coach managed just five matches before his exit.

Hugo Broos is under pressure after Bafana Bafana lost their World Cup opener to Mexico 2-0. Image: BafanaBafana

Source: Twitter

Hugo Broos discussion divides South African supporters

Cassper's post soon shifted attention from Tunisia to South Africa, where fans debated whether football authorities should follow a similar approach when results disappoint.

Some supporters backed the rapper's apparent message.

@DuduNgubane3 wrote:

"Let's tag SAFA to show them it's possible."

@Nature_IV added:

"I see where u going with this tweet, and I support it."

However, others argued that changing coaches during a major tournament rarely solves underlying problems.

@GabrielKgosi1 questioned:

"What's the next manager gonna do in the middle of a tournament with a squad selected and having been long prepared by a different manager?"

The discussion highlights how closely South African football supporters are following developments at the World Cup, with Tunisia's dramatic decision becoming the latest talking point among Bafana Bafana fans.

In the end, a coaching change in North Africa has unexpectedly reignited one of South African football's most polarising debates.

Teko Modise questions World Cup influencer delegation

Briefly News also reported that former Bafana Bafana midfielder Teko Modise questioned the decision to send influencers to the FIFA 2026 World Cup. Modise argued that former players should have been included.

He said ex-internationals understand the pressures of representing South Africa. He also believes they can provide valuable support to current players during difficult moments.

Source: Briefly News