Charlize Theron described the violence she experienced growing up in South Africa in a New York Times interview clip that went viral

The Oscar-winning actress recalled that every room in her childhood home had a steel door due to the danger outside

South Africans pushed back hard after Theron referred to apartheid-era liberation struggles as 'nonsensical violence'

Charlize Theron's aparhtheid comments ruffle feathers. Image: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Source: Instagram

A clip from a New York Times interview featuring Oscar-winning actress Charlize Theron has ignited fierce debate across South Africa after she described the violence she witnessed growing up there as "nonsensical", a characterisation that many Mzansi residents say completely erases the reality of the anti-apartheid struggle.

Charlize speaks on alleged violence

In the indoor-style interview, Theron recounted a specific memory from her childhood. She described returning from a movie outing with her father and discovering that he had taken the key to the steel front door. The detail that struck many viewers was what followed: according to Theron, every single room in her family home had its own steel door, each requiring a separate key to unlock.

"That's the kind of violence that we were living in," she said. "Nonsensical violence. Like, violence that you couldn't reason with. I mean, our country was on the brink of civil war. It was frightening."

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The phrase "nonsensical violence" is what drew the sharpest reaction from South Africans, who pointed out that the unrest of that era was the direct result of Black South Africans fighting for their freedom under the apartheid regimen. This was a brutal, institutionalised system of racial oppression, and many people did not hold back.

Mzansi fires back at Charlize

Watch the clip that sparked the backlash below:

@alexdyani questioned whether the full picture was ever shared with white South Africans her age: "Wasn't that a fight against apartheid? Or perhaps white kids like her weren't told the truth about the status of the country?"

@Ta_Jigger accused Theron of squandering a moment: "She had an opportunity to speak up on something serious but chose ignorance and white privilege."

@sirboring_26 offered a sharper historical correction: "Nonsensical violence? South Africans paid for their freedom in blood. We suffered a civil war, but a lot of our family members died at the hands of Apartheid security forces while white people enjoyed the fruits of our suffering. This was liberation taking place."

@king_of_bob was equally blunt: "So she was deeply privileged and protected. This is coming across as very white supremacist. 'Nonsensical violence' and its Black people fighting for liberation from people like her."

Trevor Noah advertises Mzansi to the world

In a previous report from Briefly News, Trevor Noah dropped a comedic TikTok promoting South Africa's tourism.

The comedian tackled real viewer questions about the country's diverse climates, cultures, affordability, and wildlife.

Source: Briefly News