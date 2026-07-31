ICC Reveals 12 Host Cities for 2027 Cricket World Cup Across South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia
- Cricket fans finally know which cities will host the 2027 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup across three Southern African nations
- South Africa will stage most of the tournament as Zimbabwe and Namibia prepare to welcome the world's best ODI teams
- The venue announcement marks another important step before fixtures and ticket sales are unveiled
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The International Cricket Council (ICC) has revealed the 12 cities that will host matches during the 2027 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup across South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.
The ICC made the announcement on Thursday, 30 July 2026. It gives supporters their first detailed look at where cricket's biggest one-day tournament will be played when it returns to Africa for the first time in 24 years.
South Africa to host eight Cricket World Cup venues
South Africa will stage matches at eight venues:
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- Johannesburg — Wanderers Stadium
- Centurion (Tshwane) — SuperSport Park
- Cape Town — Newlands Cricket Ground
- Durban — Kingsmead Cricket Ground
- Gqeberha — St George's Park
- Bloemfontein — Mangaung Oval
- Paarl — Boland Park
- KuGompo City — Buffalo Park
Zimbabwe will host matches at:
- Harare — Harare Sports Club
- Bulawayo — Queens Sports Club
- Victoria Falls — Mosi-oa-Tunya International Cricket Stadium
Namibia's matches will be played at:
- Windhoek — Namibia Cricket Ground
ICC says Africa is ready to welcome the cricket world
ICC chairman Jay Shah said the confirmation of the host cities marked another important stage in preparations for the tournament.
"The return of this prestigious tournament to Africa after 24 years is a landmark moment for cricket.
"We are confident that South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia will deliver an unforgettable event, showcasing the warmth, passion and rich diversity that make this region truly unique," Shah said.
New format confirmed for 2027 tournament
The ICC also confirmed that the tournament will feature 57 matches and a new three-stage format involving 14 teams.
ICC chief executive Sanjog Gupta said the host cities would each offer supporters a unique experience.
"Every host city offers fans a unique opportunity to experience the warmth and diversity that make Africa truly memorable," Gupta said.
The tournament will be staged under the theme "Three Nations, One Heartbeat", reflecting the partnership between South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia as they prepare to welcome the global
With the host cities and venues now confirmed, attention is expected to turn to the match schedule, ticket sales and qualification. Preparations are also gathering pace for the first men's ODI Cricket World Cup in Africa since 2003.
Dale Steyn recommends Victoria Falls lodge for 2027 Cricket World Cup
Briefly News previously reported that Proteas legend Dale Steyn gave cricket fans an unexpected travel tip ahead of the 2027 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.
The former fast bowler singled out a luxury lodge in Victoria Falls, saying it should be at the top of supporters' lists when they visit Zimbabwe for the tournament.
Steyn stressed that his recommendation was not a paid promotion.
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Source: Briefly News
Dzikamai Matara Dzikamai Matara is a sports writer at Briefly News. He previously worked as a news and current affairs editor at iHarare for eight years. Before that, he was a profiler, sports, human interest, entertainment, and current affairs writer at Pindula for two years, where he produced profiles and news articles. He completed two years of Mechanical Engineering coursework at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He has also completed YOAST SEO for Beginners (2023), YOAST Block Editor Training (2023), and YOAST Structured Data for Beginners (2023).