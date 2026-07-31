Cricket fans finally know which cities will host the 2027 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup across three Southern African nations

South Africa will stage most of the tournament as Zimbabwe and Namibia prepare to welcome the world's best ODI teams

The venue announcement marks another important step before fixtures and ticket sales are unveiled

Gayton McKenzie of South Africa, Anselem Nhamo Sanyatwe of Zimbabwe, and Dino Ballotti of Namibia pose during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027 launch on July 30, 2026. Image: Johan Rynners-ICC

Source: Getty Images

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has revealed the 12 cities that will host matches during the 2027 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup across South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

The ICC made the announcement on Thursday, 30 July 2026. It gives supporters their first detailed look at where cricket's biggest one-day tournament will be played when it returns to Africa for the first time in 24 years.

South Africa to host eight Cricket World Cup venues

South Africa will stage matches at eight venues:

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Johannesburg — Wanderers Stadium

— Wanderers Stadium Centurion (Tshwane) — SuperSport Park

— SuperSport Park Cape Town — Newlands Cricket Ground

— Newlands Cricket Ground Durban — Kingsmead Cricket Ground

— Kingsmead Cricket Ground Gqeberha — St George's Park

— St George's Park Bloemfontein — Mangaung Oval

— Mangaung Oval Paarl — Boland Park

— Boland Park KuGompo City — Buffalo Park

Zimbabwe will host matches at:

Harare — Harare Sports Club

— Harare Sports Club Bulawayo — Queens Sports Club

— Queens Sports Club Victoria Falls — Mosi-oa-Tunya International Cricket Stadium

Namibia's matches will be played at:

Windhoek — Namibia Cricket Ground

ICC says Africa is ready to welcome the cricket world

ICC chairman Jay Shah said the confirmation of the host cities marked another important stage in preparations for the tournament.

"The return of this prestigious tournament to Africa after 24 years is a landmark moment for cricket.

"We are confident that South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia will deliver an unforgettable event, showcasing the warmth, passion and rich diversity that make this region truly unique," Shah said.

Australia will be looking to defend the title at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027, being hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. Image: cricinfo/X

Source: Twitter

New format confirmed for 2027 tournament

The ICC also confirmed that the tournament will feature 57 matches and a new three-stage format involving 14 teams.

ICC chief executive Sanjog Gupta said the host cities would each offer supporters a unique experience.

"Every host city offers fans a unique opportunity to experience the warmth and diversity that make Africa truly memorable," Gupta said.

The tournament will be staged under the theme "Three Nations, One Heartbeat", reflecting the partnership between South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia as they prepare to welcome the global

With the host cities and venues now confirmed, attention is expected to turn to the match schedule, ticket sales and qualification. Preparations are also gathering pace for the first men's ODI Cricket World Cup in Africa since 2003.

Dale Steyn recommends Victoria Falls lodge for 2027 Cricket World Cup

Briefly News previously reported that Proteas legend Dale Steyn gave cricket fans an unexpected travel tip ahead of the 2027 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

The former fast bowler singled out a luxury lodge in Victoria Falls, saying it should be at the top of supporters' lists when they visit Zimbabwe for the tournament.

Steyn stressed that his recommendation was not a paid promotion.

Source: Briefly News