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ICC Reveals 12 Host Cities for 2027 Cricket World Cup Across South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia
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ICC Reveals 12 Host Cities for 2027 Cricket World Cup Across South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia

by  Dzikamai Matara
3 min read
  • Cricket fans finally know which cities will host the 2027 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup across three Southern African nations
  • South Africa will stage most of the tournament as Zimbabwe and Namibia prepare to welcome the world's best ODI teams
  • The venue announcement marks another important step before fixtures and ticket sales are unveiled

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ICC Cricket world cup 2027 Ministers
Gayton McKenzie of South Africa, Anselem Nhamo Sanyatwe of Zimbabwe, and Dino Ballotti of Namibia pose during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027 launch on July 30, 2026. Image: Johan Rynners-ICC
Source: Getty Images

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has revealed the 12 cities that will host matches during the 2027 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup across South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

The ICC made the announcement on Thursday, 30 July 2026. It gives supporters their first detailed look at where cricket's biggest one-day tournament will be played when it returns to Africa for the first time in 24 years.

South Africa to host eight Cricket World Cup venues

South Africa will stage matches at eight venues:

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  • Johannesburg — Wanderers Stadium
  • Centurion (Tshwane) — SuperSport Park
  • Cape Town — Newlands Cricket Ground
  • Durban — Kingsmead Cricket Ground
  • Gqeberha — St George's Park
  • Bloemfontein — Mangaung Oval
  • Paarl — Boland Park
  • KuGompo City — Buffalo Park

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Zimbabwe will host matches at:

  • Harare — Harare Sports Club
  • Bulawayo — Queens Sports Club
  • Victoria Falls — Mosi-oa-Tunya International Cricket Stadium

Namibia's matches will be played at:

  • Windhoek — Namibia Cricket Ground

ICC says Africa is ready to welcome the cricket world

ICC chairman Jay Shah said the confirmation of the host cities marked another important stage in preparations for the tournament.

"The return of this prestigious tournament to Africa after 24 years is a landmark moment for cricket.
"We are confident that South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia will deliver an unforgettable event, showcasing the warmth, passion and rich diversity that make this region truly unique," Shah said.
Australia cricket team
Australia will be looking to defend the title at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027, being hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. Image: cricinfo/X
Source: Twitter

New format confirmed for 2027 tournament

The ICC also confirmed that the tournament will feature 57 matches and a new three-stage format involving 14 teams.

ICC chief executive Sanjog Gupta said the host cities would each offer supporters a unique experience.

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"Every host city offers fans a unique opportunity to experience the warmth and diversity that make Africa truly memorable," Gupta said.

The tournament will be staged under the theme "Three Nations, One Heartbeat", reflecting the partnership between South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia as they prepare to welcome the global

With the host cities and venues now confirmed, attention is expected to turn to the match schedule, ticket sales and qualification. Preparations are also gathering pace for the first men's ODI Cricket World Cup in Africa since 2003.

Dale Steyn recommends Victoria Falls lodge for 2027 Cricket World Cup

Briefly News previously reported that Proteas legend Dale Steyn gave cricket fans an unexpected travel tip ahead of the 2027 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

The former fast bowler singled out a luxury lodge in Victoria Falls, saying it should be at the top of supporters' lists when they visit Zimbabwe for the tournament.

Steyn stressed that his recommendation was not a paid promotion.

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Dzikamai Matara avatar

Dzikamai Matara Dzikamai Matara is a sports writer at Briefly News. He previously worked as a news and current affairs editor at iHarare for eight years. Before that, he was a profiler, sports, human interest, entertainment, and current affairs writer at Pindula for two years, where he produced profiles and news articles. He completed two years of Mechanical Engineering coursework at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He has also completed YOAST SEO for Beginners (2023), YOAST Block Editor Training (2023), and YOAST Structured Data for Beginners (2023).

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