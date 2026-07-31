A Facebook reel posted from Mossel Bay on 30 July 2026 showed a large piece of driftwood almost entirely covered in unusual sea creatures

The creatures were gooseneck barnacles, a stalked crustacean with blue-grey shells and orange trim that clings to floating debris

The close-up footage left South Africans stunned, with many comparing the barnacles to something from a science fiction film

A piece of driftwood washed ashore near Mossel Bay turned into an unlikely viral moment on 30 July 2026. The object was almost entirely blanketed in gooseneck barnacles, a stalked crustacean that clings to floating debris and filters food from the water. Hundreds of them covered the log, their blue-grey shells trimmed in orange, moving gently in the sea air.

A video from the Mossel Bay coastline left South Africans in awe. Image: Jaqueline Briel

Source: UGC

The video, posted on Facebook, opens in extreme close-up before pulling back to show the full scale of the log lying near crashing waves. The effect is striking. What looks at first like a strange alien texture reveals itself to be a living colony of sea creatures that most South Africans had likely never encountered before.

What are gooseneck barnacles?

Gooseneck barnacles are filter-feeding crustaceans that attach themselves to floating objects like driftwood, buoys and even plastic debris carried by ocean currents. They are considered a delicacy in parts of Europe, particularly Spain and Portugal, where they are harvested and sold at high prices. Along South Africa's coastline, they occasionally wash ashore attached to debris, offering curious beachgoers a rare glimpse into deep-water life.

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The Mossel Bay footage captured the barnacles in a nature-documentary style, giving viewers the kind of close-up perspective rarely seen outside a wildlife programme. Watch the footage of the sea life below:

Mzansi discusses Mossel Bay find

South Africans in the comments section had a lot to say:

Marietha Nel wrote:

"If someone could tell me they don't believe in God. Isn't this clear proof that He lives?"

Juran Boukers simply identified them:

"Gooseneck barnacles."

Thandile Ndamane was less convinced:

"I would have ran away, what is it, can swallow me."

Erena Jacobs shared:

"First time I see this. Wonderful that there are so many different animals in the ocean. God knew exactly what He was doing."

Geno Genelli observed:

"Looks like something out of a space movie."

Addison Hannah Muller added a touch of humour:

"I have already seen this movie... This does not end well."

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Source: Briefly News