Tyla's global smash Water reached 4x Platinum in the US after selling more than four million units, adding another massive milestone to her career

Push 2 Start climbed from Gold to Platinum, while ART secured Gold certification, showing Tyla's growing dominance in the US market

The latest achievements come shortly after the release of APOP, as the Grammy winner gears up for a global tour ending in South Africa

Tyla's 'Water' hits 4x Platinum as singer celebrates another US milestone. Image: Tyla

Source: Getty Images

South African superstar Tyla is making waves once again, proving that Water is far from running dry. The Grammy-winning singer has collected three new Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) certifications, with her breakout hit reaching an incredible new milestone in the United States. The latest achievements arrive just days after the release of her sophomore album, APOP, adding another reason for fans to celebrate.

'Water' reaches another impressive milestone

In a report by IOL Tyla's chart-topping anthem Water has officially been certified 4x Platinum by the RIAA after surpassing four million units sold in the United States. The achievement further cements the song as one of the biggest global hits ever released by a South African artist.

Her success did not stop there. IOL also reported that Push 2 Start has now earned Platinum certification after previously receiving Gold status, while ART secured a Gold certification, adding even more sparkle to her growing collection of accolades.

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'APOP' era keeps delivering wins

The certifications come at a busy time for the singer, who recently dropped her highly anticipated album APOP. She also treated fans to the vibrant music video for That Girl, which blends live-action scenes with retro-inspired animation and showcases the colourful world surrounding the album. The momentum doesn't seem to be slowing, with Tyla continuing to promote the project through performances, appearances and fan events.

World tour excitement continues

Tyla is preparing for her biggest world tour yet. Image: Tyla

Source: Instagram

Beyond the new certifications, Tyla is preparing for her biggest world tour yet. The global trek will take her across North America, Europe and Africa before ending with two homecoming concerts in Cape Town and Johannesburg in January 2027.

From topping charts to collecting prestigious certifications, Tyla continues to fly the South African flag high. If her latest milestones are anything to go by, Water is still making a powerful splash, and her global journey is only getting bigger.

Fans praise Tyla's unstoppable stage presence

Recently Briefly News reported that South African superstar Tyla had fans raving after delivering an electrifying live performance in New York City while promoting her new album, APOP.

Videos of the high-energy set quickly spread across social media, with many praising her vocals, stage presence and confidence, while supporters celebrated yet another international moment as the Grammy-winning singer continues to fly the South African flag high on the global stage

Source: Briefly News