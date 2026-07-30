A video shared by Musa Khawula appears to show L-Tido and Anele Zondo hugging in a parking lot, sending X into overdrive

Social media users revisited the pair's viral podcast kiss, with many wondering whether it was the beginning of their romance

While some fans predicted the relationship won't last, others said the couple looked genuinely happy together

L-Tido and Anele Zondo sparked dating rumours after a video showed them sharing a warm hug. Image: Anele Zondo and L-Tido

Source: Instagram

L-Tido and Anele Zondo have set social media ablaze after a video appearing to show them hugging in a parking lot made the rounds online. Gossip blogger Musa Khawula posted the clip with the caption:

"L-Tido with his girlfriend Anele Zondo,"

seemingly confirming the romance. The cosy moment quickly became one of the hottest talking points on X, where fans wasted no time sharing their theories, jokes and relationship predictions.

Fans revisit viral podcast kiss

The video revived memories of the pair's headline-grabbing kiss during L-Tido's podcast, with many now convinced it wasn't as random as it first seemed.

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X user @_VelvetVibes asked:

"Did the relationship stem from the random kiss on his podcast?"

While @Baelish15 wondered:

"So that kiss was staged."

@Marcia__ also joined the conversation, asking whether the pair were already together when they shared the podcast moment, saying:

"So at the podcast they were already dating and formalising?"

See the viral clip in the X post below:

Mzansi divided over romance

The video of L-Tido and Anele Zondo left social media debating the pair's relationship. Anele Zondo and L-Tido

Source: Instagram

Not everyone is convinced the relationship has staying power. @BhudaGrand joked:

"You can just see that this relationship is just vibes. It won't last."

Another user, @longlivegeneral, claimed the romance looked predictable, suggesting L-Tido was simply adding another name to his dating history. Others, however, saw something completely different. @AVeryNiceGent wrote:

"They Look Good Together, I Think They Will Last,"

While @Melo_Malebo commented that Anele looks so happy in the clip.

Jokes steal the spotlight

As expected, the internet couldn't resist adding humour to the discussion.

@Thabisolazulu joked that L-Tido had surprised everyone by embracing the role of a stepfather.

While @Hlengiwe8404 hilariously questioned who had been filming the couple in the first place.

@sniff_bobo also poked fun at the situation, saying people should hate the game instead of the player.

Whether the parking lot hug officially confirms their relationship or not, one thing is certain: L-Tido and Anele Zondo have become one of the most talked-about celebrity pairings online. With fans analysing every moment and debating their future together, the couple has Mzansi eagerly watching to see what happens next.

New romance restores Anele's faith in love

Recently Briefly News reported that Anele Zondo has opened up about finding love again, revealing during an appearance on the Engineer Your Life podcast that a new man has brought softness into her life and made her believe in love again.

The rapper said he helped her realise she doesn't have to do everything alone, a confession that comes after she fuelled dating rumours with L-Tido following their appearance together at the 2026 Durban July. Fans praised her honesty and shared messages of support online.

Source: Briefly News