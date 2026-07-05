Award-winning artist Anele Zondo and rapper LTido have seemingly confirmed their relationship on social media

The pair surprised their followers on Instagram over the weekend when they shared snaps of each other at Durban July

Their celebrity friends and fans commented on their latest photos on Sunday, 5 July 2026

Latest Photos of Anele Zondo and LTido Spark Dating Rumours: "Me and You"

Source: Instagram

Former The River actress and musician Anele Zondo and YouTuber LTido sparked romance rumours when they posted their Durban July photos on social media on Sunday, 5 July 2026.

Zondo, who recently praised Londie London, captioned the photos with heart emojis and AKA's hit song.

The pair previously trended on social media when they kissed on LTido's popular YouTube channel.

The actress and rapper posted photos of herself and tagged the podcaster on her Instagram account on Sunday, 5 July 2026, with the caption, "me + you".

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Social media users comment on Zondo's post

Mawhoo_ said:

"Nojola ngampela yini kanti ?😂😂💕 You guys look good together."

Dumantando wrote:

"A kere la bona🔥🔥🔥😍😍😍," (Are you guys seeing this?).

Thabsie_sa responded:

"My people 🥹🤍."

Reality TV star Faith. Nketsi wrote:

"😍😍😍😍."

Somizi said:

"My people."

Dlomozamoh4 responded:

"Ngawbona loyakiss ukuthi aykhona!😂😍🔥."

Actress Tthuliphongolo wrote:

"☺️❤️."

Content creator Alphi_Sipho responded:

"You guys ate this up izolo (yesterday). 🔥🔥🔥🔥."

Luyanda_manyonii reacted:

"Was it before or after the kiss? Khulumani fast😍."

Nandi_madida responded:

"🔥🔥🔥🔥."

Radio personality Zanelepotelwa replied:

"Power couple🥹❤️😍🥰🙏🏾."

Ladydu_sa responded:

"😍😍😍😍😍I love it."

Complaints.dep.artment said:

"Ishu 😂🔥🔥."

Actress Buhle Samuels reacted:

"☺️😁😝😍."

Actress Simzngema replied:

"Aaaah😍😍😍😍😍."

Actress Amandadupont wrote:

"❤️❤️❤️awww."

Nomandlabobo reacted:

"Best dressed in my books! 😍❤️🔥."

TV and radio personality Shamiso_ said:

"Yes ❤️❤️."

Bblue_Mbombo replied:

"My favourite couple ❤️."

Tayflavour wrote:

"My people ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️."

Drihanna_dm said:

"Yaaaaaah 😍."

Son.of.the.rainbow responded:

"Let me start a rumour, okay😭."

Keitu.dlomo said:

"The proof is in the pudding, y’all 🤭🤭."

Ceeyar_mabarbs reacted:

"Honestly! This is the best-dressed couple. My girl Ney came through.🔥🔥🔥 Everything so tee😍."

Jm.photographysa wrote:

"❤️❤️."

bokkieultdj reacted:

"This is the greatest day in SA! 🔥🔥."

Nombuleee replied:

"I see everyone is talking, but no one wants to start the rumour directly😭😭."

zulu_ninja_mvelo said:

"Asbonge Tidos 👏."

_Phumzilemthembu wrote:

"Khulumani fast 🔥😍😍😍😍 before si concluda."

Kerimalapa wrote:

"I mean, I loved the idea of this relationship as a rumor, but I love it more now as a fact... le bantle ❤️."

Qzabethyname said:

"Bazokuphina wena Ltido😅😭🔥."

Tlhogi_idealistic responded:

"I thought that kissing is a prank ‚ uyinja Ltido ngyak vuma! 😭😭😭😭."

Iam_trillbaddie replied:

"Yessssssssssssz🔥😍."

Cocobrownza said:

"Aww 🥹🥹🤎."

Pdoto_sa said:

"My ace 🔥."

Ufazinator_mrdj commented:

"Ziyakhala kweli kabanana ngeke uDabule S'bali uzoshelela 🔥🔥😂."

Amanitheone_ reacted:

"Kumnandi la," 🔥😍 (It's nice here).

2lit65m said:

"That Podcast made the pots to be done ✅."

Latest Photos of Anele Zondo and LTido Spark Dating Rumours: "Me and You"

Source: Instagram

Anele Zondo previews new rap song Bhampa, fans impressed: “Anele, you’re a great rapper”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Anele Zondo sampled her unreleased single Bhampa by sharing a performance video on her social media accounts.

Netizens praised her rapping skills and asked her when the full track would be officially released.

Anele Zondo previously revealed that one of her songs is receiving recognition in some of the world’s biggest music markets.

Source: Briefly News