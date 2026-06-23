Phupho Gumede and Anele Zondo have given Life With Londie a massive thumbs up, praising Londie London for the show's authenticity

The media personalities raved about the show's fashion and vibrant family dynamics, giving special nods to Londie's stylish wardrobe and her lively family

Both stars applauded Londie’s vulnerability, noting that her bravery in publicly addressing past financial struggles is what sets the show apart

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Phupho Gumede and Anele Zondo shared their thoughts on Londie London’s ‘Life With Londie.'

Source: Instagram

Social media has been buzzing ever since Londie London’s highly anticipated reality show, Life With Londie, made its grand debut on Mzansi Magic. Now, Phupho Gumede and Anele Zondo shared their thoughts on the premiere, and they are completely here for it.

Sitting down for a candid chat with The Citizen, the stylish duo praised the former Real Housewives of Durban star for delivering an authentic look into her world as a mother, businesswoman, and celebrity.

From the very first frame, the show's high-fashion energy instantly caught celebrity stylist Phupho's eye.

"That was amazing. I love how it starts. First of all, I love the fashion, it was good. Londi is an effortless fashion girly. We saw very nice two pieces, very nice tracksuits, velour."

Beyond the glamorous fits, Anele was thoroughly charmed by the introduction of the singer's inner circle, particularly her family members who stole the show.

"I love the personality. I love the family element. I didn't know Londi had a brother, I didn't know her mom was so lively and vibrant."

Watch Phupho Gumede and Anele Zondo's video here.

Phupho Gumede and Anele Zondo praised Londie London’s reality show. Images: phuphogumedek, londie_london_official, anele_zondo

Source: Instagram

Londie London praised for raw honesty

While the premiere served up plenty of fast-paced drama, leaving the pair wishing future episodes would run for longer, the real standout theme was Londie's refreshing vulnerability. In a world full of heavily curated celebrity personas, Phupho pointed out that the reality series finally reveals the genuine woman behind the brand.

"A lot of people don’t know Londie on a personal level. They know her on a curated level. They don’t know that Londie is fun, but also that Londie is real. I think I’ve known Londie for years. And there’s never been moments where she’s never kept it real with me."

The pair specifically applauded her bravery in openly speaking about her past financial rock bottoms on national television.

"Londi went out and told the whole world she was broke. Londi went out and told the whole world she had to sell her Louis Vuitton bags," they noted, adding that this raw honesty proves she is built for the reality TV space.

This comes after the hair entrepreneur opened up in a recent episode about going through her pregnancies all alone without any emotional support from her then-husband, Hlubi Nkosi.

Her vulnerability not only captivated viewers but also reminded viewers that she is human and incredibly relatable, showing fans that behind the glamour is a real woman who faces the same heartbreak, loneliness, and struggles as any other person.

Londie London addresses drama with Minnie Ntuli

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared a clip from Londie London's reality show, during which she spoke about her fallout with Minnie Ntuli.

The ladies had a dramatic clash on The Real Housewives of Durban that turned serious once lawyers were involved. Londie shared some never-before-known facts about the scandal.

Source: Briefly News