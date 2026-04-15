Londie London has officially released a preview of her upcoming reality show, Life with Londie

The singer and TV personality is looking forward to giving fans an inside look into her life, including her luxurious lifestyle and the drama that comes with it

However, the announcement was met with mixed reactions, sparking both cheer and criticism from the online community

Londie London released a first look preview of her reality show, 'Life With Londie.' Images: londie_london_official

Source: Instagram

Londie London is officially stepping back into the spotlight with the teaser release for her highly anticipated reality show, Life with Londie.

The singer and television personality is set to pull back the curtain on her world, promising viewers an unfiltered look at her high-end lifestyle, career moves, and the inevitable drama that follows her every move.

Set to premiere on Thursday, 7 May 2026 at 20:00 on Mzansi Magic, the show is positioned as a fly-on-the-wall series that documents Londie as she rebuilds and reclaims her personal and professional space.

Life With Londie features all the ingredients for a hit lifestyle reality show: tears, awkward confrontations, luxury, and plenty of drama. The singer said she plans to reclaim the narrative and tell her story her way.

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"It's my turn to set the record straight, to show the grind behind the glam."

Unlike her previous appearances on The Real Housewives of Durban and The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, this series puts her front and centre as she navigates life as a mother, businesswoman, and artist.

Having recently gone viral for body-shaming influencer Dineo Moloisane, the announcement of Londie's reality show was met with significant pushback from online users.

Watch Londie London's preview below.

Social media reacts to Londie London's reality show

Supporters are looking forward to the singer's upcoming show. Read some of the comments below.

by_greatest declared:

"Life with Londie London is going to be the most-watched reality TV show."

therealnozii said:

"She makes good reality TV. Can’t take that away from her."

GamsahabnidaL posted:

'I can't wait. I like Londie."

Meanwhile, others were curious about the fate of Uthando Nesthembu, which has long held the Thursday 8 pm slot.

Motso_Belk29 asked:

"Is Uthando Nesthembu coming to an end?"

dee_noku said:

"Thursday at 8 pm, we only watch the Mselekus."

FeistyAdee was concerned:

"Does that mean #UthandoNesthembu is ending? Yho, I'm frustrated."

The announcement of Londie London's upcoming reality show was met with mixed reactions. Image: londie_london_official

Source: Instagram

On the other hand, several others were the least bit enthused by Londie's upcoming show.

Gorthan_Sir said:

"Nobody asked for this."

oneWordAnswe was not interested:

"After watching how she actually thinks of other people from that podcast, honestly ei."

TheGyal_ wrote:

"Honestly, we don’t care about her."

queenmoroka01 posted:

"This won't convince or change my mind, Londie is NOT a nice person! And I am not just talking about the current situation."

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