Actress Ntando Duma and her husband, Una Rams, launched a fashion label called House of Amani

The couple unveiled the fashion line at their daughter's first birthday party and shared some of the designs

Fans are commending Ntando's ability to be business-minded and how she is creating wealth using her daughters

Ntando Duma and Una Rams unveiled House of Amani at their daughter’s 1st birthday party. Image: Unarams

Source: Instagram

Shaka iLembe actress Ntando Duma and her husband have launched a fashion line. The couple used their daughter's big day to unveil their fashion line, setting the timeline on fire.

Ntando and Una Rams launch clothing line

In a beautifully themed birthday party by Nono Events, Ntando and Una showcased some of the designs for the kids' clothing line. They gave fans and potential clients a look at their range for girls, hinting at more items for boys. Some of the clothes were worn by their baby girl, who they welcomed in 2025.

No official date has been set for the launch; however, on their official Instagram page, the fashion brand will soon be opening its doors.

"Celebrating Amani’s first trip around the sun in style. Here are some of our fave pieces from the Amani. This is the girl range which made an appearance at her birthday celebration. For beautifully dressed beginnings…thoughtfully made for little ones, with style in mind. Amani. is coming soon."

This is not Ntando's first business in partnership with her daughter. She and Sbahle Mzizi opened their salon catered to girls, and it's called Sbahle Siyakhula.

She recently had a partnership with Capitec Bank for a campaign.

Mzansi draws inspiration from Ntando Duma

Some netizens reckon that the name sounds oddly familiar to an existing brand, Armani, and this could cause legal troubles.

Ntando Duma and Una Rams have announced House Of Amani. Image: Dumantando

Source: Instagram

Below are some of the reactions online:

@simply_letticia said:

"She's the mother of the CEO of SBAHLE SIYAKHULA and the CEO of HOUSE of AMANI."

@msjmusa said:

"The babies owning businesses at a tender age. Big ups to Ntando."

@Khumalothando19 stated:

"Ntando has always been such a great mom. I was impressed by how she was raising Sibahle; the kid now owns a salon."

@ambrcoded shared:

"I don’t know if I would name a clothing brand “Amani”, as it might cause confusion with the already existing brand “Armani”. I think they missed a trick and should’ve made it “Rambani” or “Ambani.”

@TwiiitBack shared:

"A cease and desist incoming. That is already someone's business name. Two of them actually."

@m_kobene stated:

"I love it when a man lets his woman be fully in charge."

@JustTrish_23 applauded:

"This is one smart lady. Her firstborn owns a Salon and now this. She's in Charge!"

Ntando impresses with fluent Venda

In a previous report from Briefly News, Ntando Duma impressed the nation, especially the Venda-speaking tribe, with her ability to speak her husband's language.

Campaigning for her husband, Ntando Duma, fluently spoke Venda as she begged people to vote for him to win a Metro FM award.

Source: Briefly News