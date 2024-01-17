Ntando Duma's daughter made a cute promotional video for their hair salon

Sbahle gave peeps a look inside Sbahle Siyakhula hair salon and what they offer

Mzansi was impressed at how well-spoken little Sbahle was and praised Ntando for her marvellous job of raising her

Ntando Duma’s daughter Sbahle left netizens impressed by her adorable promo video for Sbahle Siyakhula hair salon. Image: sbahlemzizi

Ntando Duma's young lady, Sbahle, gave Mzansi a tour of her hair salon, Sbahle Siyakhula. The popular kidfluencer left netizens impressed at her skills in front of the camera in the adorable promo video.

Ntando Duma's daughter promotes hair salon

One child influencer chasing the bag is Ntando Duma's adorable little girl, Sbahle. When she's not bagging brand partnerships, the young lady focuses her time on promoting her hair salon, Sbahle Siyakhula, and recently dropped a video advertising it.

In a Twitter (X) clip shared by her mommy, Sbahle gives netizens a brief tour of her salon before handing it over to her friend/ client, Buhle, while she handles some admin by reception - it's her salon, after all!

Buhle shows the viewer the reading section of the kids' salon, Sbahle Siyafunda (terrific!):

"Not only do they do your beautiful hair, they also stimulate your mind!"

Mzansi shows love to Sbahle

Netizens were teary-eyed from watching Sbahle's tour and showed love to her and Ntando:

Heydavinaa_ was impressed:

"What a cool ad for a kids' salon - using the actual target market!"

uphumeh praised the salon:

"So cute! My niece goes to this salon, and her hair is always so cute and neat."

PortiaMoemedi showed love to Ntando:

"Well done, mommy! You have done (still doing) such a great job with her!!! Shucks."

HairpyCrown said:

"This is incredible!!! Well done, mama."

zesipho_n gushed:

"Everything about this ad is so perfect!"

king_damane wrote:

"This child grew up in front of our eyes, and it's really great to see what an intelligent person she's becoming. You're doing good, Ntando!"

Ntando Duma confirms dating rumours

Previously on Briefly News, Ntando Duma officially confirmed that she's in a relationship, though she didn't disclose who her new man is.

This follows Musa Khawula sharing the news that Ntando was dating local musician Una Rams.

