Actress and TV presenter Ntando Duma is celebrating the opening of her new kiddies' hair salon, Sbahle Siyakhula

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela posted a video clip of Ntando Duma being overwhelmed by emotions on Twitter

The former Rhythmn City actress said her new business venture was inspired by her daughter, Sbahle

Ntando Duma is full of pride and gratitude about the launch of her new business venture, Sbahle Siyakhula.

Ntando Duma gets inspired by her daughter to launch a kiddies' salon.

Source: Instagram

In what seemed like a close celebration of her great milestone, the actress got emotional when she talked about what sparked the idea of her kiddies' salon.

"I am crying because I am proud of this moment. I had this idea of Sbahle Siyakhula for three years and if you believe me, it was Sbahle's idea."

Ntando Duma shares how her daughter Sbahle inspired her business

"Firstly, I'd like to express my gratitude to every one of you who came through to support me on this special day."

People in the background can be heard trying to comfort the emotional actress while holding her daughter, Sbahle Duma's hand.

"It's okay mama, we love you... ahh."

Actress initially teased fans about her kiddies' salon

Ntando launched her kiddies salon on Sunday, May 15. According to IOL, Duma initially had fans confused fans when she teased them with the idea after posting on Instagram.

Many assumed that the actress was opening a nursery or daycare centre.

Ntando has always had hopes and dreams of venturing into the beauty industry. According to TimesLIVE, Duma named her new business venture after her daughter, Sbahle.

Social media users went to the comment section of Phil Mphela's post on Twitter to congratulate the actress.

@Nhlakes said:

"Sbahle is such a smart, confident and powerhouse of a kid. She's bold and to know it was her idea says a lot. Ntando Duma is rasing a queen."

@Kgeleke commented:

"That baby is so cute."

@Molotjana shared:

"Hardworking lady!"

Ntando's sister, Thando Duma, was also present to support her and their resemblance had @Nobuhle confused. She commented:

"These sisters all look alike... I thought Ntando was the one in the pink shirt."

@Napeadi added:

"Love sister in pink bodysuit."

Former The Queen actress confirms working on a kids’ project

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that when Ntando Duma shared her plans to open Sibahle Siyakhula, she caused a stir on social media.

They believed the former The Queen actress was planning to open a creche. Ntando told TshisaLIVE that something is brewing, with her daughter's name Sibahle plastered all over it.

