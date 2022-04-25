Ntando Duma is celebrating her baby girl, Sbahle after the kid content creator just bagged a Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Award

The creative 4-year-old is officially Mzansi's favourite 'influencer' and her proud mama threw a fun and colourful party to celebrate the major milestone, even dressing up as Catwoman

Peeps took to the comments section sharing their reactions to cute pictures from the party and the toddler's adorable thank you speech

Award-winning actress Ntando Duma is melting hearts on social media after throwing a lush celebration for her daughter, Sbahle. The kid content creator just bagged a major achievement as Nickelodeon's Favourite KidFluencer and momager, Ntando had to turn up for her baby girl.

Taking to her Instagram, Duma shared a touching message for Sbahle as well as a few snaps from the intimate affair. It seems the party was 'Catwoman' themed as the proud mama bear and several guests can be seen rocking tight black suits and leather costume masks.

"Celebrated a dynamite that is my daughter. My biggest joy, love of my life and blessing. I’m a proud mother. A cool mother. A willing mother," Duma captioned the touching post in part.

A video of the party also surfaced online. Four-year-old Sbahle Mzizi had Mzansi feeling super sentimental after taking to the stage to thank her guests. The cutie-pie fumbled her words a few times but was quickly helped by mom:

The adorable exchange had Mzansi gushing in the comments section. Check out some of the sweet comments for Sbahle below:

mulish_her said:

"I love how you celebrate every win. You are amazing hle."

zee.433 said:

"Baby maaanh.We love you, congratulations nunus. Babomkhulu speech was so touching."

angelineboese75 said:

"Sbahle's mom is grooming her well."

