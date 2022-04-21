Natasha Thahane went all-out for her precious bundle of joy, sharing even more content from her wonderful baby shower

The expectant mom headed to one of Gauteng's most sought-after venues, The Sustainability Gardens, for the lavish ceremony

Mzansi took to the comments section, blessing the mom-to-be and rejoicing as even the elders danced and joined the merry celebrations

Actress Natasha Thahane is breaking the internet with even more footage from her baby shower. It seems the precious bundle of joy, whose gender has not yet been revealed, got the warm welcome they deserved as friends and family of the mom-to-be gathered at the exclusive Sustainability Gardens in Gauteng.

According to the venue's website, a booking at the opulent venue can set you back R8 500, and that's not to mention the R420 per person charge to cater for Thahane's many guests. Including drinks and the organising costs, the luxurious baby shower cost a hefty R40 000, minimum.

However, it's clear Thahane and her family had no hesitation in going above and beyond to welcome the little one into the world. The expecting mom got the full five-star treatment as loved ones first gathered at the home while Thahane and her personal make-up artist got ready upstairs.

Heading to the venue, the actress was absolutely radiant as she stepped out of her car, immediately dancing with all her loved ones. Even gogo joined in on the fun! At one point in the sentimental clip, Thahane can be seen cradling her belly and taking a moment to be alone with her unborn child. It's clear this mama-bear can't wait to meet her baba.

Mzansi soon took to the comments section, flooding Thahane with all the love she clearly deserves. Check out some of the sweet reactions to the clip below:

salaminamosese said:

"Many blessings, gorgeous."

mmatema_ said:

"What a beautiful day it was, the generations present are so precious."

iamntombi_n said:

"It's abo KHOKHO rejoicing for me, you are blessed sis."

"Impregnated by a clown": Slik Talk calls Natasha Thahane's pregnancy a mistake

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that Slik Talk has made it very clear that he does not approve of Natasha Thahane's pregnancy. The YouTuber made a whole video ranting about how the actress will regret the decision to have a baby with Thembinkosi Lorch.

While followers were busy sending Natasha Thahane their congratulatory messages, Slik Tlk was busy filming a video rant with all of the reasons why this was the worst decision the actress has ever made.

