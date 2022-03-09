Natasha Thahane's pregnancy announcement lured in a number of mixed reactions but the most opinionated of all was Slik Talk

The YouTuber made one of his infamous rant videos calling Thahane's pregnancy the worst mistake of her life because now she is bound to Lorch for life

Slik was so heated that he even told the actress that she might as well kiss her role on the Netflix drama series Blood&Water goodbye

Slik Talk has made it very clear that he does not approve of Natasha Thahane's pregnancy. The YouTuber made a whole video ranting about how the actress will regret the decision to have a baby with Thembinkosi Lorch.

While followers were busy sending Natasha Thahane their congratulatory messages, Slik Tlk was busy filming a video rant with all of the reasons why this was the worst decision the actress has ever made.

According to The South African, Slik Talk has slammed Natasha for her pregnancy, telling her that her baby daddy is a clown. Among all of the reasons why Slik thinks having a baby was a rookie move on Thahane's end, the YouTuber told her that she has put a dent in her career.

Slik told Thahane that there was no way that Netflix was going to let her continue playing Wendy, a teenager, on Blood & Water knowing that she is a mother in real life.

In the YouTube video, Slik talk also said:

"This is one of the worst mistakes you’ve ever made in your life, you don’t beg on a guy like Lorch. He is a complete liability, fraud and overhyped media darling. He will disappoint you every time,"

"You don’t make a baby with a guy like Lorch, he is an embarrassment. I’m an Orlando Pirates supporter. Do you know how much money I’ve lost because of this clown? You know how much embarrassment I’ve had to take because of this clown? He just embarrassed us on the weekend and you gonna be impregnated by a clown-like Lorch."

