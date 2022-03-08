Natasha Thahane is currently preparing for the adventure of a lifetime after sharing that she is pregnant with her first baby

The actress has been rather quiet on social media for the past few months, explaining to surprise baby bump on her feed

The media personality has been in a relationship with famous footballer, Thembinkosi Lorch for the past year and a bit

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Natasha Thahane is about to be a mommy. The Blood & Water actress surprised her followers with her cute little baby bump, in a maternity shoot draped in burgundy fabric.

Natasha Thahane has shared the news of her first pregnancy. Image: @natasha_thahane

Source: Instagram

Mzansi is celebrating another celebrity baby on the way. Natasha Thahane is the latest South African famous face to announce that she is expecting.

The actress took to Instagram to start her follower's days off with some exciting news. It's true that a picture is worth a thousand words as Natasha needed no caption to drop her major news.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The post racked up thousands of likes and comments in a matter of minutes as followers rushed in to share their congratulatory messages.

@ramichuene wrote:

"Ooooooh baby! Congratulations my sweetheart."

Fellow expectant mommy Blue Mbombo commented:

"Awww congratulations mami."

@rosemary_zimu said:

"Blessings on blessings!! We give God the praise. Congratulations my baby."

Natasha Thahane has been publically dating Thembinkosi Lorch for quite some time. Sunday World reported that the soccer star is a rather romantic partner. Lorch is said to be constantly showering Thahane with gifts.

Natasha Thahane smiling from ear to ear with a bouquet of red roses from bae Lorch

Briefly News reported that love birds Natasha Thahane and Thembinkosi Lorch are serving pure couple goals on social media. The actress shared a photo of herself with a bouquet of reasons why the soccer player makes her smile. Peeps agree that love certainly does live here.

Earlier this year SowetanLIVE reported that Lorch admitted to being in a relationship with Natasha Thahane after Twitter detectives uncovered their secret relationship. The zoom feature caught the lovesick puppies lacking when peeps noticed they were posting from the same holiday destination.

Natasha shared a photo of herself on Instagram with a grin visible from the moon, where she held a stunning arrangement of red roses from her tagged boyfriend Mr Lorch.

Source: Briefly News