Blood and Water actress Natasha Thahane and her soccer star boyfriend Thembinkosi Lorch are literally the picture of love

The two celebs tried quite hard to conceal their relationship in the early days but the social media zoom detectives quickly outed them

Natasha and Lorch are no longer hiding in the shadows and are now letting their love shine publicly with roses and social media tags

Love birds Natasha Thahane and Thembinkosi Lorch are serving pure couple goals on social media. The actress shared a photo of herself with a bouquet of reasons why the soccer player makes her smile. Peeps agree that love certainly does live here.

Natasha Thahane has shared a whole bouquet of reasons to smile from Thembinkosi Lorch. Image: @natasha_thahane and @thembinkosi_lorch_3

Earlier this year SowetanLIVE reported that Lorch admitted to being in a relationship with Natasha Thahane after Twitter detectives uncovered their secret relationship. The zoom feature caught the lovesick puppies lacking when peeps noticed they were posting from the same holiday destination.

They have since tried to keep their relationship to themselves but as follower @zilliewizzy said:

"Love Wins always ❤️"

Natasha shared a photo of herself on Instagram with a grin visible from the moon, where she held a stunning arrangement of red roses from her tagged boyfriend Mr Lorch.

