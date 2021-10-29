“Natasha Vs Laqhasha”: SA Laughs at Man Who Recreated Natasha Thahane’s Makeup

A South African guy is being called brave after he recreated actress Natasha Thahane’s looks with make-up

The local man is seen in a viral snap on social media with a dishcloth and make-up on his face, mimicking Thahane

South Africans can’t stop laughing at him and there are seriously funny reactions to the pic; Briefly News selects a few

Thuso Thelejane has Mzansi in stitches after uploading a snap of a local guy who decided to recreate Natasha Thahane’s looks. The young man is seen posing for a photo and mimicking the South African actress.

In the first frame, Thahane is seen with make-up on her face and having a blue and white cloth on her shoulders. The man went for the same look but it’s funny because he has a dishcloth of the same colour.

Taking a closer look at his face, one can tell the guy also has his eyebrows refreshed but Mzansi netizens literally can’t stop laughing at him.

The Twitter account holder has likened the guy to Laqhasha, who was played by Don Eric Mlangeni, a character in the famous S’gudi Snaysi comedy, which had the late Joe Mafela as a leading actor. The social media account holder wrote:

“Natasha and Laqhasha.”

The post reads:

@PetjeLeppy said:

“Wenzani ngomfaduko?”

@MaringaNthabee said:

“Wait is that a dishcloth?”

@TeddyWest_SA said:

“What kind of drug is this ngoba.”

@Kngwinsome said:

“Funny.”

@Tsh3piM said:

“Almost.”

@Given_XCI said:

“Lol dude like why.”

@DebieBloodmoon said:

“Thuso weeeh…why.”

