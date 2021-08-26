“Lorch Vs Torch”: Mzansi Reacts to Man Who Recreates Thembinkosi Lorch’s Photo

South Africans are creative and that's once again evident after a young man recreated a photo and imitated Thembinkosi Lorch

The young man could be an Orlando Pirates fan and Lorch’s supporter but South Africans are laughing at his stunts in recreating the footballer’s pic

@DanielMarven took to Twitter to share the images and his followers are entertained as they also reacted, some say it’s "Lorch vs Torch"

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Orlando Pirates midfielder Thembinkosi Lorch is under fire from all angles and the latest troll on him comes from Twitter. There’s an image that has surfaced on the platform, the guy imitated the Bafana Bafana international's pose and tattoo.

The pictures were posted by @DanielMarven and urge followers to respect other people. While some people believe the young man is talented to imitate his hero or favourite sports personality, some argue that it’s “Lorch vs Torch.”

The Buccaneers star was not available in their DStv Premiership goalless draw against Marumo Gallants at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Tuesday afternoon but he remains a hit. Daniel Marven wrote on the social media application:

“Let's respect each other guys hahaha.”

Orlando Pirates star Thembinkosi Lorch has a new fan on social media. Image: @DanielMarven/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The post reads:

@ThatoMschesa said:

“This nigga is from my hood hahaha.”

@FistoMoeng said:

“Lorch VS Torch.”

@NxceGinger said:

“They look alike though it's more like an after & before. Typa pics.”

@Awesomewriter4 said:

“Tattoo ya di pen ebile stuka se better.”

@PatricMaleka3 said:

“Hahaha huuu mdoda.”

@CindyNamwi said:

“It's the art for me.”

@MasiloKK said:

“The Lorch that went to Harvard VS the Lorch that went to UNISA...”

@PorscheaM said:

“Une potential u boy yaz just that akanamali plus uNatasha.”

@Samkelo277 said:

“Lorch and his brother Torch.”

@Egift1624 said:

“@LorchNyoso_3 Aibo you got a twin.”

@Sntshodisane said:

“The tattoo for me!”

Thembinkosi Lorch rubbishes break up with Natasha Thahane claims

Checking out previous reports, Briefly News ran a story that Orlando Pirates forward Thembinkosi Lorch and Natasha Thahane are currently South Africa's "it" couple and they have been making the headlines lately.

In a turn of events, it actually appears that the couple is still happy together after it seemed like they had split.

Social media detectives did the work and realised that pictures of the couple had been deleted from their respective accounts.

This led everyone to believe that they had broken up. However, Lorch took to social media to set the record straight about his relationship.

Source: Briefly.co.za