Kewan Platt was a basketball player for Fitchburg State University in Massachusetts. Sadly, he was involved in a controversial and widely publicised incident, where he delivered a vicious elbow to an opponent's face. Platt's actions were widely condemned as unsportsmanlike and dangerous.

Platt's actions were widely criticised, but apologising was essential in taking responsibility for his behaviour and seeking forgiveness. Photo: @djicekeez (modified by author)

Platt found himself in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. This is after he elbowed Nate Tenaglia in the match between Nichols College and Fitchburg State on November 13, 2018. The incident received significant media attention and led to Kewan Platt being suspended indefinitely from the Fitchburg State University basketball team. The NCAA and the Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference (MASCAC) also took disciplinary actions against him.

Kewan Platt's profiles and bio

Full name Kewan Platt Gender Male Date of birth April 13, 1997 Age 26 years (As of 2023) Place of birth Jamaican Plain, Massachusetts Country United States of America Nationality American Religion Christianity Height 6 feet 4 inches Weight 80 kg (Approx) Eye colour Brown Hair colour Black Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Single Father Robert Platt Profession Basketball player College Monroe Community College & Fitchburg State University Social media Instagram, X (Twitter)

How old is Kewan Platt?

The American basketball player was born in Jamaica Plain, Massachusetts, on April 13, 1997. Kewan Platt's age is 26 years in 2023, and he holds American nationality. His zodiac sign is Aries, and he follows Christianity.

Platt expressed remorse for his behaviour, acknowledging that his actions were unacceptable and that he let his emotions get the best of him. Photo: @djicekeez (modified by author)

Kewan Platt's education

The basketball player attended Charlestown High School and later enrolled at Monroe Community College. He later transferred to Fitchburg State University, where he played for the college basketball team. He has always been passionate about playing basketball since his high school days.

Who are Kwan Platt's parents?

His father is Robert Platt. Details about his mother and other family members are not available.

Kewan Platt's apology

Kewan apologised after the controversial incident in which he elbowed an opponent during a basketball game. Platt expressed remorse for his behaviour, acknowledging that his actions were unacceptable and that he let his emotions get the best of him in the heat of the moment.

He released the following statement as part of his apology:

I hereby apologise and show my deep regret for my actions during Tuesday's game against Nichols College. What I did is unacceptable and not justified in any way. I've let my family, teammates, and school down, and I'm sorry for that.

There is no excuse for what I did, and I take full responsibility for my actions. I want to apologise to the Nichols College player I struck, to his teammates and coaches, as well as to my teammates, coaches, and the fans who were in attendance at the game.

I understand that I must face the consequences of my actions, and I will accept any punishment that comes my way. I also want to use this experience to learn from my mistakes, grow as a person and athlete, and ensure that nothing like this happens again.

Once again, I am genuinely sorry for my behaviour, and I hope all those affected by my actions accept my apology.

This apology was issued as part of addressing the incident and its aftermath. Platt's actions were widely criticised.

Kewan's incident serves as a reminder of the importance of fair play, sportsmanship and the consequences of such behaviour in sports. Photo: @djicekeez (modified by author)

Kewan Platt's punishments

Kewan faced several consequences and punishments for his actions during the basketball game incident in which he delivered an elbow to an opponent's face. The punishments included:

Suspension

Fitchburg State University, where Kewan Platt was a student-athlete, suspended him indefinitely from the basketball team. This suspension meant he could no longer participate in team activities, including games and practices.

NCAA punishment

The NCAA (National Collegiate Athletic Association) also took action in response to the incident. They issued a statement condemning Platt's actions and stating that such behaviour had no place in collegiate sports.

Conference sanctions

The Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference (MASCAC), in which Fitchburg State University competes, also took disciplinary action. They announced that Platt would be banned from playing in any MASCAC competition for the rest of the season.

Public backlash

Platt faced significant public backlash and scrutiny for his actions. The incident garnered widespread media attention and was widely discussed on social media platforms.

What is Kewan Platt doing now?

Platt's current whereabouts and activities remain unknown following his incident of elbowing his opponent. The event led him to be suspended from Fitchburg State University in 2018.

The day before he hit the opponent, Platt was named MASCAC's (Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference) Men's Basketball Player of the Week. The announcement gave Kewan Platt stats an average of 12.5 boards, 1.5 assists, and 24 points.

Above is all you need to know about Kewan Platt, a former college basketball player for Fitchburg State University. He gained public attention in 2018 after he hit an opposing player with a vicious elbow to the face. Although he publicly apologised, his career fate and whereabouts remain unknown.

