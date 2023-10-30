Is part of Sean Duffy's family adopted? Here is everything we know

Sean Duffy is an American politician, prosecutor, reality television personality and former sports commentator. As a Republican Party member, Sean served as the U.S. representative for Wisconsin’s 7th congressional district for eight years from 2011 to 2019. However, beyond his illustrious career, he is a doting father of nine. So, is part of Sean Duffy’s family adopted or is he biologically related to all his kids?

Sean Duffy with his wife Rachel Campos Duffy at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, USA. Photo: Alex Wong

Source: UGC

Duffy is married to television personality Rachel Campos-Duffy, whom he met when they were co-stars on Road Rules: All Stars. As of August 2019, the couple had eight kids and were expecting their ninth that October.

Sean Duffy's profile summary and bio

Full name Sean Patrick Duffy Nickname Sean Gender Male Date of birth 3 October 1971 Age 52 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Libra Birthplace Hayward, Wisconsin, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Alma mater William Mitchell College of Law Height in feet 5’8’’ Height in centimetres 173 Weight in kilograms 79 Weight in pounds 174 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Spouse Rachel Campos Children 9 Parents Thomas Walter and Carol Ann Duffy Siblings 10 Profession Politician and television personality Political party Republicans Net worth $100, 000 Social media Instagram X (Twitter) Facebook

Sean Duffy’s family

Sean Duffy’s family is a reflection of the dedicated and loving dad he is. Throughout his career, Duffy has managed to strike a work-life balance, making major life sacrifices for his kids. Before delving into details about his family, explore his personal facts.

How old is Sean Duffy?

American politician Sean Duffy at the Tampa Bay Times Forum in Florida, USA. Photo: Mark Wilson

Source: UGC

Sean Patrick Duffy (aged 52 as of 2023) was born on 3 October, 1971 in Hayward, Wisconsin, USA. His zodiac sign is Libra. Patrick is the tenth of 11 children of Thomas Walter and Carol Ann Duffy.

Regarding his education, Sean has a marketing degree from St. Mary’s University and a Doctor of Law degree from William Mitchell College of Law.

Sean Duffy’s height

Duffy stands 5 feet 8 inches (173 centimetres) tall. As per reports, he weighs 174 pounds (79 kilograms). Sean features brown hair and eyes.

Professional career

Patrick currently is a co-host of The Bottom Line on Fox Business, as well as a contributor on Fox News. He gained notoriety as a cast member on The Real World: Boston, Road Rules: All Stars and Real World/Road Rules Challenge: Battle of the Seasons before going on to serve as district attorney of Ashland County, Wisconsin. Sean resigned from office in 2019 after his daughter, Valentina, was diagnosed with Down’s Syndrome at birth.

How much is Sean Duffy’s net worth?

Sean Duffy at the GOP Conference at the Capitol Hill Club. Photo: Tom Williams

Source: UGC

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Sean has an estimated net worth of $100,000 in 2023. He has amassed this wealth from his successful career as a politician and television personality.

Sean Duffy’s profiles

The Wisconsin native is active on social media. He has 82k Facebook followers and 64k followers on Twitter. In addition, Sean has 25k Instagram followers as of 24 October 2023.

This article has everything to know about Sean Duffy's family. Sean and his wife have nine kids whom they share close relationships with.

READ ALSO: Who is Henrietta Rushwaya? Age, family, pictures, gold case, net worth

Briefly.co.za published interesting facts about controversial Zimbabwean politician Henrietta Rushwaya. She is the niece of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Henrietta is the President of the Zimbabwe Miners Federation. In early 2023, Aljazeera linked her to Southern Africa's Gold Mafia, which smuggles gold and launders money between the region and the Middle East.

Source: Briefly News