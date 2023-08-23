Lori Greiner's net worth in 2023: Is she the richest Shark?

Lori Greiner is an American entrepreneur, author and television personality. She is best known as an investor on the TV series Shark Tank and holds 120 patents. Lori is the president and founder of For Your Ease Only, Inc. In addition, she is widely recognized as the Queen of QVC for starring in the show Clever & Unique. So, how much is Lori Greiner's net worth?

Lori Greiner at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Axelle

Source: Getty Images

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Greiner has an alleged net worth of $150 million as of 2023. She bags $5 million a year from her entrepreneurial ventures. Lori also makes $50,000 per episode or $1.2 million a season for her role on Shark Tank.

Lori Greiner's profile summary and bio

Full name Lori Greiner Nickname Queen of QVC Gender Female Date of birth 9 December 1969 Age 54 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Birthplace Chicago, Illinois, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Alma mater Loyola University Chicago Height in feet 5'4" Height in centimetres 163 Weight in kilograms 59 Weight in pounds 130 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Spouse Dan Greiner Parents David L. Husman and Lois Arlene Husman Siblings Melinda Husman Profession Television personality, author, entrepreneur Net worth $150 million Social media Instagram (X) Twitter Facebook

How old is Lori Greiner?

TV personality Lori Greiner at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California. Photo: JC Olivera

Source: Getty Images

Lori Greiner (aged 54 as of 2023) was born on 9 December 1969 in Chicago, Illinois, USA. Her zodiac sign is Sagittarius. Greiner's father, David L. Husman, was a successful real estate developer, while her mother, Lois Arlene Husman, was a psychotherapist.

She has an elder sister, Melinda, and a step-brother, Michael, from her father's second marriage. Lori majored in communications at Loyola University Chicago and worked for The Chicago Tribune in college.

Lori Greiner's height

The television personality stands 5 feet 4 inches (163 centimetres) tall. As per reports, she weighs 130 pounds (59 kilograms). Lori features blonde hair and a pair of dark brown eyes.

Is Lori Greiner married?

Lori's husband is Dan Greiner. He is an American entrepreneur and financial expert. The couple has enjoyed marital bliss for over a decade.

Professional career

The Chicago native joined Shark Tank in 2012. Her 2014 investment in Scrub Daddy, a company that produces a texture-changing household sponge, was regarded as one of the biggest successes in Shark Tank's history.

Lori Greiner at the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Los Angeles Big Bash Gala in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Leon Bennett

Source: Getty Images

So, how much has Lori Greiner made from Scrub Daddy? The investor's share in Scrub Daddy is worth $60 million in 2023. She has appeared in several TV shows, including:

The View (2014-2019)

(2014-2019) The Insider (2014)

(2014) Good Morning America (2014)

(2014) The Queen Latifah Show (2014)

(2014) Home & Family (2014)

(2014) New Girl (2015)

(2015) Dr Ken (2016)

(2016) Sharkado 4: The 4th Awakens (2016)

(2016) Cupcake Wars (2016)

(2016) The Peter Austin Noto Show (2017)

(2017) Jeopardy (2018)

(2018) Baskets (2018)

Her book, Invent It, Sell It, Bank it-Make Your Million Dollar Idea into a Reality, was published in March 2014.

Who is the richest Shark on Shark Tank?

With an estimated net worth of $5.1 billion in 2023, Mark Cuban is one of the wealthiest people in the USA and is the richest Shark. The businessman, television personality and film producer is best known as the owner of the Dallas Mavericks, a professional basketball team.

Social media presence

Business investor and television personality Lori Greiner at the Shark Tank Season 8 Premiere at the Viceroy L'Ermitage Beverly Hills. Photo: Amanda Edwards

Source: Getty Images

The renowned entrepreneur is active on social media. She has 1.1 million Instagram followers and 1.7 million followers on Twitter. In addition, Greiner has 4.6 Facebook followers as of 14 August 2023.

Lori Greiner's net worth has been earned from wise investment decisions and hard work. This Shark is determined to continue inventing products and investing to increase the zeros in her bank account.

READ ALSO: Drew Starkey's biography: Age, relationship status, real name, movies, profiles, net worth

Briefly recently published lesser-known facts about Drew Starkey, a renowned American on-screen star. He is famously known for starring in The Terminal List, Ozark, Outer Banks and The Resident.

The actor's international recognition came in 2020 after appearing in the highly successful Netflix series Outer Banks. Since then, he has appeared in several more films and TV projects.

Source: Briefly News