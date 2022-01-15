Evangelina Almeida gained popularity after the release of the Netflix drama series Selena: The Series. It focuses on Selena's road to fame and the sacrifices her family has to make along the way. Evangelina is part of her family, and fans are curious to know more about her. Here is everything you need to know about this beauty.

Evangelina Almeida is best known as the first wife of record producer, musician, and songwriter, AB Quintanilla. Photo: @principe_q

Selena's family has been making headlines since the series Selena: The Series release. Evangelina Almeida has become a subject of interest for most fans because the drama series focuses more on AB Quintanilla and Evangelina Almeida. So who are they, and why the sudden curiosity of fans? Find out here!

Evangelina Almeida's profile summary

Nickname: Vangie

Vangie Famous as: AB Quintanilla's first wife

AB Quintanilla's first wife Nationality: American

American Ex-husband: AB Quintanilla

AB Quintanilla Married: 1988

1988 Divorced: 2000

2000 Sisters-in-law: Suzette and Selena (deceased)

Suzette and Selena (deceased) Children: 2

2 Son: Svani

Svani Daughter: Matrika

Matrika Grand-daughter: Yvie

Yvie Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Relationship status: Single

Single Instagram: @vangiequintanilla

Evangelina Almeida's bio

Evangelina Almeida gained popularity after the release of the drama series about her sister-in-law's life, Selena: The Series. Photo: @abquintanilla3

Selena: The Series is an American biographical drama that focuses on the life of Tejano's singer Selena. It aims to show her road to fame and her family's sacrifices on the way.

How many siblings did Selena Quintanilla have?

She had two, AB and Suzette Quintanilla.

Who is AB Quintanilla?

He is the Tejano music star’s brother AB Quintanilla. He is a talented songwriter, record producer, and musician. He is frequent in the series, alongside a beauty, Evangelina Almeida.

Who is Evangelina Almeida?

She is AB Quintanilla's first wife. She is also known as Vangie Quintanilla.

How old is Evangelina Almeida?

It is hard to tell Evangelina Almeida's age because there is scarce information about her upbringing, education, and family.

AB Quintanilla and Evangelina Almeida's marriage

Evangelina Almeida and AB Quintanilla exchanged vows in their early twenties but divorced after twelve years of marriage. Photo: @abquintanilla3

AB was 24 when he exchanged vows with Vangie in Corpus Christi, Texas, in 1988. Evangelina Almeida, wife of AB, was also speculated to be in her early twenties. AB was a traveling musician at the time, as depicted in the drama series's first and second episodes.

The lovebirds used to live in a house near AB's parents. AB continued making music but switched careers to music producer and the second season of the series focuses on his growth as a music producer. The lovebirds appeared strong in their union during this time due to a lack of drama.

AB Quintanilla and Evangelina Almeida's children

The lovebirds appear to have their first child almost immediately after tying the knot in the series. However, Evangelina Almeida in real life welcomed her first child Svani Quintanilla in 1991. They were then blessed with their daughter Martrika in 2000.

However, some profiles state that they were blessed with a son, Giani Quintanilla, in 2000. However, they add that because AB remarried and had other children, it is hard to know the children of each wife.

Are AB Quintanilla and Vanjie still together?

No, they are not. They divorced shortly after welcoming their second child in 2000. After the divorce, AB married his second wife, actress Heather Grein in 2002. Unfortunately, things did not work out, so they split after two years.

A throwback photo of Evangelina Almeida and her firstborn Svani Quintanilla. Photo: @principe_q

AB then wed his third wife, Brenda Ramirez, in 2004. They also later called it quits. In 2011, the music producer exchanged vows with the talented model Rikkie Leigh Robinson, but they then went their own ways in 2016.

Robinson revealed that she had an ugly divorce from AB. She also added that she met her current husband from Quintanilla's band. Quintanilla also moved on and wedded his fifth wife, Anjelah Quintanilla. Quintanilla took to his Instagram on September 2020 to celebrate Anjelah at their first anniversary.

Is Evangelina Almeida married?

She is believed to be single because there are no reports of her being romantically involved with anyone other than her ex AB.

Where is Evangelina Almeida now?

She appears to have gone under the grid away from the public eye. It is hard to predict her whereabouts, given that Evangelina Almeida's Instagram account is private. However, fans speculate she is spending quality time with her granddaughter Yvie, Svani's daughter.

What does AB Quintanilla do now?

Evangelina Almeida's ex-husband AB Quintanilla is still making music under his record company Q-Productions. Photo: @abquintanilla3

He continues to release music under his Latin record company Q-Productions. He also manages The Selena Foundation, a charity organization he started after the death of his sister Selena.

Evangelina Almeida is AB Quintanilla’s ex-wife. She was his first wife, having tied the knot in their twenties. They were together for twelve years before divorcing. Although AB moved on and remarried, Almeida is believed to be single.

